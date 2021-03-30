Williamsport, Pa. – This year, National Doctors’ Day, held annually on March 30, aligns closely with the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. The community's appreciation for physicians and their dedication to outstanding care during crisis is immeasurable.

In honor of National Doctors’ Day, UPMC has donated $5,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank’s Health Innovations Program.

“During the pandemic, our neighbors have had to face the possibility of not being able to afford food for themselves or their families,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC in northcentral PA.

“Nutrition plays an essential role health and wellness. Across the country and locally, communities were hit hard, and many people had to make hard decisions between spending their money on nutritious meals or medications and utility bills," Lopatofsky continued. "It’s been a difficult time and we want to assist those who are facing this new reality.”

The Health Innovations Program connects the consumers supported by the emergency feeding network with members of the medical community to promote health, wellness, and nutrition education. UPMC’s donation will be directed to this program as it highly supports its commitment to serve the community.

“This Doctors’ Day donation is the perfect way to honor the staff of UPMC and their past year’s fervent care and compassion,” added Dr. Lopatofsky. “Our providers have worked tirelessly through the many challenges that came their way, ensuring health care remained accessible in our communities even when the world was shutting down. It’s a testament to the compassion and selfless giving of health care workers locally and across the country, and for that we say thank you.”