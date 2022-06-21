New babies.jpg

Pictured are UPMC Williamsport’s Father’s Day teams, at left: grandfather James and dad Ethan with baby J.T. from Muncy, and Thomas with baby Thomas Grafton from South Williamsport.

 Photos provided

This year’s celebration of Father’s Day across UPMC Magee-Womens maternity care units in northcentral Pennsylvania was a home run.

Dads received baseballs donated by Little League International, sporting their babies’ footprints in addition to UPMC-branded caps to commemorate the occasion.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.