Cogan Station, Pa. - Community members visiting the Christian Church at Cogan Station's Fresh Express food distribution on Mon., July 12 were able to take their perishable items home in insulated thermal bags thanks to a recent donation from UPMC.

The church partners with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank each month for Fresh Express distributions to ensure those in need have access to healthy, fresh foods.

“Nutrition plays a large role in our health and it’s important that our communities have access to fresh, healthy food,” said Stan Cary, community outreach coordinator, UPMC in North Central Pa.

Over 100 community members and families benefit from the program each month.

“Organizations like the Christian Church at Cogan Station are working to meet these needs, providing an essential service in our region. We’re grateful to be able to support their efforts and the work being done to promote healthy living in our communities," Cary added.

Christian Church at Cogan Station’s next Fresh Express will take place Monday, August 9.