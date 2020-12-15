Lock Haven, Pa. – A winter storm is expected to bring a hefty amount of snow to the area starting tomorrow and continuing into Thursday. Experts are predicting that we could see up to a foot of snow in some areas, leading officials to announce precautions and preparations.
In Lock Haven, the City Manager Gregory Wilson announced that on-street parking will be prohibited in certain areas of downtown Lock Haven starting tomorrow afternoon.
Under the provisions of Subsection 380-85 of the Code of the City of Lock Haven, on-street parking will be prohibited in certain areas of downtown Lock Haven beginning Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. and ending on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 4 p.m. on the following streets:
- E Main from First Street to Henderson
- E Church from Bellefonte Avenue to N Jay Street
- E Water Street from N Vesper to N Jay Street
- N Grove from E Church to E Water
- N Vesper from E Church to E Water
- Bellefonte Avenue
Additionally, to help accommodate anyone who needs to park downtown, the Lock Haven Chief of Police has ordered that free parking will be provided in all city-owned off-street metered parking lots in the downtown during the above times.
Following the snow emergency, the City of Lock Haven will continue to remove snow from areas in the downtown. Parking will continue to be restricted and restricted areas will be marked with bagged parking meters.
In anticipation of a heavy snowfall forecasted for the Bloomsburg area, the Bloomsburg Police Department is asking Bloomsburg residents to monitor the web page and social media pages for information related to snow removal. Unnecessary travel during a heavy snow fall is discouraged. During an actual snow event, Public Works will be working to keep roadways passable.
After a large snow fall, snow removal will be a priority of the Public Works Department. If mass snow removal from public streets and parking lots is required, the Bloomsburg Police Department will post notices 12 hours in advance of a snow removal operation in each location. These notices will be posted on the Town and Police Department web and social media pages.
Failure to remove vehicles within 12 hours of the notice could result in ticketing and towing of the offending vehicles.
Bloomsburg residents are reminded the week of December 20, 2020 is a street maintenance week and residents are required to follow posted regulatory signs related to days and times when parking is prohibited during that week.
You will find additional information as it becomes available at www.bloompd.com or www.bloomsburgpa.org