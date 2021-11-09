Harrisburg, Pa. -- The commonwealth offers many programs to help support, sustain and protect the countless senior citizens across the state.

The Pa. Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) will be hosting and participating in numerous virtual and in-person presentations for groups of senior citizens, service providers, and the public throughout the month of November to promote financial capability as part of the Wolf administration's Consumer Financial Protection Initiative.

The state said that unless otherwise noted, November outreach events will be held virtually, in partnership with the listed organizations and open to the public.

Virtual Events for General Audiences

Budgeting for Your New Year’s Goals – This virtual presentation - emphasizing setting, and achieving your financial goals for the new year - will be presented at the Malvern Public Library at 1 East 1st Avenue in Malvern (Chester County) on November 2 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To register.

Fraud Bingo – This presentation - a fun and interactive game that teaches consumers how to protect themselves from investment fraud by playing BINGO - will be offered virtually at Bosler Memorial Library (Cumberland County) on November 3 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To register.

Cybersecurity – This presentation - covering the use of secured websites, strong passwords, shopping safely online, keeping yourself safe online and using social media as safely as possible – will be offered virtually at Cleve J. Fredricksen Library (Cumberland County) on November 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and November 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To register.

Avoiding Scams and ID Theft – This virtual presentation - addressing common scams, as well as identifying red flags of a potential scam, and steps you can take to reduce the likelihood of identity theft or if you are a victim – will be presented virtually at the Ephrata Public Library (Lancaster County) on November 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. To register.

Virtual Events for Senior Citizens

Popular Scams and How to Avoid Them – A presentation addressing popular scams, red flags of the scams, and ways to protect yourself - will be offered virtually to:

Foster Grandparents Program in Towanda (Bradford County) on November 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Open to program members

Philadelphia Senior Center, Avenue of the Arts at 509 S. Broad Street in Philadelphia (Philadelphia County) on November 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. For additional information contact: Edwina Griggs, 215-546-8781 ext. 1625.

Avoiding Scams and ID Theft – Will be offered at:

In person - Heidelberg Area Retired Persons (HARP) at the Heidelberg Union Church at 5187 Irvin Road in Slatington (Lehigh County) on November 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. For additional information and to participate contact: Eleanor Klevenhagen, rakhsbs@ptd.net.

In person - Plains Active Adult Center at 50 2nd Street in Plains (Luzerne County) on November 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For additional information contact: Alice Bohunko, Director, 570-824-5542

Montco Senior Active Adult Center Norristown and Ambler (Montgomery County) on November 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For additional information contact: Susan Edgren, Director of Health and Wellness, 610-275-1960 ext. 122. Open to members.

Cybersecurity: Tips for Holiday Shopping – focusing on protecting yourself when online shopping – will be presented in person at:

Pathways Institute, High Auditorium, Crossings Building, Landis Homes at 1001 East Oregon Road in Lititz (Lancaster County) on November 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For information contact: Beth Graybill, 717-381-3577 orbgraybill@landis.org.

Messiah Lifeways, Hostetter Enrichment Center, Messiah Village at 100 Mt Allen Drive in Mechanicsburg (Cumberland County) on November 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For information contact: Sharon Blouch, Pathways Institute Coordinator, 717-591-7213 info@thepathwaysinstitute.org.

Fraud Bingo will be offered in person at Lehighton Senior Center at 243 S. 8th Street in Lehighton (Carbon County) on November 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For additional information contact: Anne Horrigan, Center Services Director, 610-824-7830.

Events for Organizations and Service Providers

Staff will present a two-part series at the National Federation of the Blind of Pennsylvania 2021 State Convention in Harrisburg (Dauphin County) on November 12 focused on retirement and cybersecurity and keeping yourself safe online from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Staff will also be available to answer questions and provide resources on November 11 and 12.

Investing in Women – a program designed to address the unique financial challenges experienced by many women and covering topics addressing finances and investing – will be presented to the Women’s Center of Montgomery County in Norristown (Montgomery County) virtually on November 16 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For additional information and to receive the Zoom link please contact rjordan@womenscentermc.org.

According to the release by the department, DoBS Investor Education and Consumer Outreach staff work with state and local government agencies, service providers, community and trade organizations, the General Assembly, the military community, schools, and other partners to help Pennsylvanians across the commonwealth become well-informed about the financial marketplace.

Learn more about the free, non-commercial programs and presentations available or contact us to request a program tailored to your specific needs.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the department's calendar of events to find an event near you. Consumers and community groups can call 1-800-PA-BANKS or email informed@pa.gov for more information.

To learn more about the Consumer Financial Protection Initiative, follow the department on Twitter and Facebook.