Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Columbia and Montour County residents: you don't have to pay to file your taxes! Now through April 9, the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties is offering Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), a free annual tax preparation and filing service for local residents.

VITA is provided by the United Way in partnership with Bloomsburg University's Accounting Department. Anyone earning an annual income of $73,000 or less is eligible for VITA.

“The VITA program is a win-win for the community and the volunteers,” says Jessica Halligan, Accounting Major at Bloomsburg University and a VITA Site Coordinator. “The community saves money by getting their basic tax return filed by a competent preparer, and the volunteers get excellent experience by preparing the returns. I think it’s an awesome program that should be offered more widely!”

There are two appointment options. Community members can either drop their taxes off or schedule an in-person appointment. Both appointment types must be scheduled in advance by either calling the United Way office at (570) 784-3134 or booking an appointment online at cmcuw.org/vita.

“Taxes are complicated, but the VITA program allows the community access to FREE help,” says Chrissy Paterson, Tax Accountant and VITA Site Coordinator. “I think it’s important to help your community in ways that you can. I can do taxes. Personally, I think individual tax prep should be free for everyone, but until that happens, we’ll keep doing this free program.”

When arriving for an appointment, please wear a mask to ensure everyone's safety and be prepared to fill out the standard VITA intake form. An identification card and all tax documents must be provided to process the return. Drop-off appointments typically last about 15 minutes. The tax documents will be scanned and returned. Clients can then come back on a later date to pick up the completed tax return. In-person appointments take approximately 60 minutes, and the tax return will be completed and filed during the scheduled appointment.

New this year: The VITA Program is taking place in two locations to serve both Montour and Columbia County residents. Appointments are being held Monday, Wednesdays, Fridays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church located at 130 W. 3rd Street in Bloomsburg.

Montour County residents can schedule tax appointments on March 25, April 1, and April 8 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Danville Area Community Center located at 1041 Liberty St, Danville, PA, 17821. In-person appointments will need to be scheduled in advance, but walk-in appointments are available for drop-offs only at this site location.

For more information and to book your appointment, please visit cmcuw.org/vita or email vita@cmcuw.org.