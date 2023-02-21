Sunbury/Bloomsburg, Pa. — The Susquehanna Valley United Way is gathering local stories to create a better understanding of the real experiences of people who live in the area while creating strategies for positive change.

The organization is seeking stories from residents of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties.

To share your story, please fill out the Community Questionnaire online at svuw.org/community-mapping and/or form or attend a StoryCircle event.

The Community Questionnaire is a great first step to getting involved, starting with the question, “What do you love about where you live?” A StoryCircle gathers a small group of 7 to 12 participants who share stories related to a prompt or series of prompts, facilitated by a trained community member.

“Telling and listening to stories is not just a way to build a map of people's experiences in the region. It also brings us together,” said Rebecca Fairbairn, United Way Community Strategist and anchor for the project.

“Have you ever felt more connected to someone after hearing a story about their experience? It turns out our brains synchronize between storyteller and listener, building bonds and sometimes creating lasting effects. Bringing us together and building understanding makes it easier to do things as a community, overcoming differences and working for the good of us all.”

The community map is designed to create connection and understanding, and to build a more human-centered and complete picture of our region. It will serve as a guide that the United Way will use to determine next steps as they continue to address issues significant to local residents and build on community strengths.

Susan Jordan, Executive Director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation (svmediation.org), said, "The past three years have been so hard on the people in our community. StoryCircles are one way we are bringing people together to support each other and let them know they're not alone."

United Way is collaborating with various local groups including churches, businesses, artist projects, and others. To host a StoryCircle at your church, workplace, neighborhood, or even with your family, contact community@svuw.org or visit your local library's event page to find out when a StoryCircle opportunity is coming to your county.

Updates about the Community Mapping Project will be posted on Susquehanna Valley United Way's Facebook and other social media accounts and on the SVUW website. The Community Mapping Project is sponsored in part by a First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania grant.