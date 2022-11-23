As part of its Kindness Campaign, the United Way is holding a "Be Kind" poster contest, with three lucky winners receiving $100 prize.

School-aged children across Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties are eligible to enter.

One Grand Prize winner and one runner-up will be selected from each age group:

Elementary K-5 grade

Middle School: 6-8 grade

High School: 9-12 grade

The competition will be featured on the United Way's social media and the three Grand Prize winners will receive a $100 cash prize!

The deadline to submit a poster is November 30. Winners will be announced on December 15.

To enter, complete the entry form and include it with your submission. For digital posters, please email the poster along with the entry form to Samantha at susl@svuw.org by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30. Acceptable formats are either .pdf, jpeg, or .png files.

Include the subject line “2022 Be Kind. Poster Contest."

For handcrafted posters, entries must be postmarked by November 30. Mail poster in a flat envelope along with the entry form to the following address:

Susquehanna Valley United Way

Attn: Be Kind Poster Contest

P.O. Box 559, Sunbury, PA 17801

Posters will not be returned. All submitted posters will become the property of Susquehanna Valley United Way for public display and/or advertisement.