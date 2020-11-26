Lycoming County -- The Lycoming County United Way, which serves Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties has teamed up with AllOne Charities for 2020's Giving Tuesday, which falls on December 1.

Thanks to the partnership, Giving Tuesday donations will be boosted in these ways:

For the first $1,000 raised, AllOne will match $1,000

The organization that raises the most will receive an extra $1,000

The organization with the most donors regardless of donation amounts will receive an extra $1,000

The donation site will be open from Thanksgiving day until Wednesday, December 2 at 4 p.m. To donate with AllOne benefits, please click here and select the organization of your choice.

Why invest in the Lycoming County United Way?

Every dollar matters for the programs funded by the United Way. Here are some examples on what donations can fund:

$26 provides one therapy session for an uninsured client at the Counseling Education Program at Diakon Family Life Services

$52 supplies 289 lbs. of produce for families at the Comprehensive Emergency Assistance Program of the American Rescue Workers in Williamsport

$104 provides 52 meals at Sojourner Truth Ministries' Feeding Program

$156 provides 3 families with access to a personal budget coach through the Transitional Living Program at Journey House

$260 provides 52 vision screenings through the Prevention of Blindness Program at North Central Sight Services

$520 provides 20 school-aged children with one week of child care through the River Valley Regional YMCA

$1,000 provides 11 simple tooth extractions in the Oral Surgery Program by the Shepherd of the Streets