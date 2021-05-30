Bloomsburg, Pa. - The United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties has announced the launch of its Day of Action.

On and around June 21, volunteers will travel around Columbia and Montour Counties to help local nonprofits in their areas of need. The goal is to give local residents opportunities to make a difference in their community.

“Due to COVID-19, many partner agencies had to put off projects due to safety concerns or because their focus was on running the organization,” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.

“With restrictions easing, it felt like the perfect year to support our agencies in a new way. We hope this Day of Action will grow into an annual tradition.”

United Way reached out to their partner agencies to see where they needed support, and if they could fulfill any “wish lists” for the organizations. Seven nonprofits responded with twelve different projects they are looking to complete.

The projects range from planting and weeding gardens, sanding, staining, and painting projects, building planter boxes, organizing storage units, and even some longer-term data entry projects.

Any individual interested in participating in United Way’s Day of Action can sign-up here. Simply select your areas of interest, and United Way will match you to a project!

There are three different opportunities to participate in a Day of Action starting Saturday, June 19, 2021, through Monday, June 21, 2021.

Volunteers are welcome to sign-up for one or all three days depending on capacity and availability. Children under 14 years of age are welcome to participate but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

As a new initiative, it will ideally grow into an annual volunteer opportunity for community residents to work alongside local nonprofits to be part of solutions that have a real impact on people’s lives.

About United Way of Columbia and Montour County

The United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good. It fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the community. The organization is located at 36 East Main Street, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.