Williamsport, Pa. – One of the biggest needs for homeless shelters and those serving the homeless is socks. Yes, socks. Since 2014, Anna Radspinner and the Curtin Intermediate School have held "Socktober," in which every student brings in a pair or bundle of unused socks to donate to organizations throughout the community.

In the past, socks have been provided to West End Christian Community Center, American Rescue Workers, Family Promise of Lycoming County, the YWCA of NCPA, and Sojourner Truth Ministries.

COVID-19 changed all that, but the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) has stepped in to help.

“The United Way is not just a source of funding. We’re a community partner," said Ron Frick, President of LCUW. “Whether it’s working with the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania on COVID-19 United Community Funds, or UPMC with Help the Helpers, we are here to help mobilize the collective resources of the community to change lives - and Anna Radspinner has been a friend for many years. I just could not say no.”

Now through November 30, as part of Homelessness Awareness Month, Lycoming County United Way will be accepting donations in support of Socktober. Each community partner will share equally in net proceeds raised. To give to the project, simply visit www.lcuw.org/socktober and make a gift. All proceeds will be distributed equally to the community organizations that Curtin Intermediate has helped in the past.

“We think that other organizations might want to be a part of this so who knows how big it could become. We definitely see the need and are thrilled to be working with Anna and Andrew G. Curtin (AGC) Intermediate School,” said Melyssa McHale, Director of Community Impact at LCUW.

Anna Radspinner, founder of the local Socktober effort, said, “Socks have become a part of our DNA at Curtin thanks to our involvement in the Socktober movement. Our students have learned that a simple pair of new socks can give hope to the hopeless. It's a gift that shows someone cares. With the COVID-19 crisis, there is an even greater need in our city for hope. However, our school is unable to collect socks as it cannot be done in a safe manner. I am grateful to the United Way for seeing this need in our community and partnering with our school so that we can continue to help those in need. Without the United Way stepping up to help, this project would not have been able to happen this year and I would have been heartbroken. This has become a part of the ACG culture and people count on us. I am so excited about this new partnership and grateful to be a part of it.”

For questions or additional information regarding the Lycoming County United Way, please contact Ron Frick, President, at (570) 666-4382.

For additional information on Socktober, please contact Anna Radspinner at aradspin@wasd.org.

To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit www.lcuw.org and click the DONATE button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.