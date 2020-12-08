Williamsport, Pa. – Earlier this year, the Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) was a recipient of 500 masks from the United Way of North Central Mass (UWNCM), and on December 3, LCUW received a second shipment of 1,500 masks.

UWNCM was approached earlier in the year by a corporate partner, which asked for help with a philanthropic initiative that would help with the COVID-19 crisis. The company, AIS, an office furniture manufacturer located in Leominster, Massachusetts, has been working with United Way programs for several years. Its latest initiative is called "Sew the Masks," a project with the goal of making and donating one million reusable face masks to people in need.

To produce the masks, AIS retrofitted one of its seating production lines in its factory into a face mask production area and recruited local sewing enthusiasts (affectionately referred to as "Rosies," after the WWII icon Rosie the Riveter) to create masks. The combined efforts of AIS's in-house seamstresses and over 1,000 community members in 45 states have created more than 250,000 masks, which have been given to essential workers, schools, nonprofit organizations, and others.

Prior to the donation to LCUW, AIS provided Massachusetts polling workers in 267 towns with 26,000 face masks to use on or around Election Day. The company also donated just under 5,000 masks to Washington, D.C. poll workers.

To organize the latest mask distribution, Frances Longton, Volunteer Center Manager at UWNCM, reached out to John Emge, Northeast Regional Engagement Director with United Way Worldwide, who contacted local United Ways across the northeastern United States to donate and distribute a batch of 150,000 masks.

“UWNCM is proud to partner with AIS office furniture in Leominster and offer local United Ways the opportunity to provide high-quality and reusable masks for free to individuals and families in need of additional assistance during these difficult times,” said Longton.

Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way, said “We are thankful for this gift from our friends and colleagues in New England. This collaboration shows the power of partnerships and will benefit our own community partners who may need another round of masks. We are grateful for the network of local United Ways and for the corporate partnership enjoyed by UWNCM and AIS. The response to the first 500 masks was so good that AIS is sending us 1,000 more!”

According to Melyssa McHale, Director of Community Impact, masks will be distributed to community partners on a first-come, first-served basis and 200 masks have already been distributed to Family Promise of Lycoming County, Sojourner Truth Ministries, and American Rescue Workers-Williamsport.

For more information or to request masks, please reach out to Melyssa or Ron Frick at (570) 666-4382.

Lycoming County United Way helps communities in Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties. To give to the Lycoming County United Way, visit lcuw.org and click the "Give" button or text LIVEUNITED to 50155.