For more than three decades, September has been a time to celebrate and honor the journey of those in the recovery.

Join United in Recovery this month as the organization hosts a series of educational and community events, naxalone distributions, and a 30-day self-care challenge.

Since its start in 1989, National Recovery Month is held every September to promote and support our nation’s strong and proud recovery community, new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make recovery in all its forms possible.

“Here at United in Recovery, we celebrate everyone’s path to recovery,” said Olivia Oden, stigma reduction and education coordinator. “That is why we wanted to make sure to honor the month with lots of events, opportunities to get involved, and informational sessions to learn more about substance use disorder and local resources.”

United in Recovery is a program of the Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways and works to reduce drug overdoses and increase the number of people in recovery by improving access to education and treatment through supporting prevention, intervention, and community building in the fight against substance use disorder.

Recovery symposium

United in Recovery will kick off its month-long celebration with a Recovery Symposium on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Drive. The goal of this event is to increase awareness and understanding of substance use disorder and decrease the stigma associated with this disease.

“We look forward to celebrating those who are in recovery and connecting individuals and families looking for recovery resources to next steps,” said Adrienne Mael, President of Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways. “Our hope is for the community to join us and learn what resources are available in our area.”

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., and there will be three informative sessions starting at 9 a.m., followed by a question and answer period with a panel of experts. Community and recovery resources will also be provided and a time for networking will conclude the event. Tickets are a suggested donation of $10 per person and light refreshments will be served. Reserve tickets now at cmcuw.org/recovery-symposium.

Naxalone giveaway set

A free naloxone distribution event will also be held on Thursday, Sep. 8, from noon to 1 p.m. Naloxone, or Narcan, is a life-saving medication that has one purpose: to reverse an opioid overdose.

Community members can pick up naloxone kits, along with information on treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance.

Naloxone distribution events are held monthly and at the United Way’s Bloomsburg office, 36 E. Main Street. These events are free and open to the public. To learn more and see additional distribution dates, visit cmcuw.org/events.

Every day, 14 Pennsylvanians die from substance use disorder, according to the United Way. Fear of being judged and discriminated against can prevent people from getting the help they need. It can also prevent caregivers and others in the position to help from providing or seeking much needed services.

Community Conversation

That is why United in Recovery will host United Way’s monthly Community Conversation. In honor of Recovery Month, September’s Community Conversation will be focused on the science and stigma behind substance use disorder. This virtual event will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Registration is required in advance. Visit cmcuw.org/events to sign up today.

Self-care is often a critical component to long-term recovery. It includes nurturing both a person’s physical and mental health and can also help prevent relapse.

During recovery, some of the key acts of self-care are connecting with other people and therapy, which is why United in Recovery offers an annual 30-day self-care challenge as part of Recovery Month. Follow the United in Recovery Facebook page for daily challenges and inspiration. A printable version of the calendar can also be downloaded here.

“We want to cheer on those who have found recovery and support those still in the process,” Mael said. “Together we can end overdose deaths in our local communities and reduce the instances of substance use disorder.”

To learn more about Recovery Month and all the events United in Recovery has planned, visit the United Way website at or email UIR@cmcuw.org for more information.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Biden administration will stop sending out free COVID-19 tests on Friday