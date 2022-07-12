Bloomsburg, Pa — The long-anticipated merger of two local United Way agencies has been approved and is set to take effect this fall.

The boards of directors for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties (UWCMC) voted unanimously to approve the merger of the two agencies. The merger, effective September 1, follows extended discussions between both boards that began in July of last year.

"I am so excited for what the future holds for our five counties. There are so many projects and grants that benefit our region, and we know hunger and housing issues don't end at county lines," said Liz Masich, Board President of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.

"This merger will allow true collaboration on grants and services that are vital to improving the lives and wellbeing of those we, and our partner agencies, proudly and passionately serve. In true United Way fashion, we are now five counties — working and Living United."

Currently, GSVUW serves Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties, with UWCMC serving Columbia and Montour counties. As a unified organization, United Way will serve the needs of over 260,000 residents and 58 partner agencies across a five-county footprint. Multiple committees formed by the two organizations have been working together to study a potential of a merger for the better part of a year.

"We formed a Merger Committee, consisting of members from each board and held strategic planning meetings to discuss the pros and cons of a merger," said Kristen Moyer, Chief of Staff at SEDA-COG and Board President of GSVUW. "Both United Ways have a long history of collaboration and share common missions. For over five years, we have partnered on various programs, such as the Revolving Car Loan and United in Recovery. The joint committee determined this merger was the best way to serve our donors and agencies."

With trends across the country changing and, in some cases, even declining, conservative 10-year projections show a merged organization will have significantly more community funding available than a single entity.

Further, the size of a consolidated organization will increase efficiencies, reduce duplications, and build on collective strengths, committee members said.

Sonal Shah, EVP of Worldwide Network Advancement at UW Worldwide, said the merger aligns with the network's philosophy of best serving our communities.

"The decision by Greater Susquehanna Valley and United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties to merge their operations will allow more powerful responses to pressing community needs that are market-driven rather than geography-driven and deliver the best outcomes for our key corporate partners in this multi-county area," Shah saidl.