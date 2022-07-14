The Lycoming County United Way (LCUW) has added $14,000 to their foundation for the 2022-2023 campaign year after raising the funds during a archery and clay shooting event in June.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) management and employees hosted their first annual “Aiming to Make Changes Archery & Clay Shoot” on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the West Branch Beagle Club.

Dozens of Williams employees and sponsors gathered to compete as teams in archery and clay shooting competitions. Ron Frick, President of LCUW, spoke about the impact the day would have for programs supported by the United Way.

“Without the support of corporate partners like Williams, our United Way would not be able to meet the growing community needs experienced by our program partners or the clients they serve,” said Frick. “This level of commitment to community is stellar and we are grateful to Mike Rauch and the entire Williams family for this significant gift and the equal matching dollars that will be donated at the beginning of 2023.”

Supporting the event as sponsors were Appellation Construction Services, Titan Inspection, T W Mahaffey Excavating, H&H X-Ray Services, Inc., US Pipeline, Integrity Specialists, MATCOR, MRC Global, WHM Consulting LLC, Balon Corporation, the Hillis Group, Point Integrity Solutions, and Snelson Companies, Inc.

Net proceeds from the archery and clay event are the first corporate gift for the 2022-2023 campaign year.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.