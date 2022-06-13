Bloomsburg, Pa. — United in Recovery will host a family-friendly, community picnic at Briar Creek Lake in Berwick to uplift those in recovery and celebrate the groups and community members who support them.

The event will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. and will feature free food, live music, and personal stories of recovery. A variety of community organizations will be onsite to provide local resources and support for individuals and families who may be experiencing substance use disorder.

“Substance use disorder affects many families in our community,” said Loreen Comstock, Outreach Facilitator for United in Recovery. “Our hope is this event will move the needle of recovery. Three individuals will be sharing their personal stories of recovery. Real people telling real stories and creating a lasting impact.”

A few of the organizations in attendance will be Avenues Recovery, Bethany United Methodist Church, BHARP Youth and Family TREE Project, Caring Communities, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Columbia/Montour Aging Office, Community Care Behavioral Health Org., Firetree, Geisinger, Nurse Family Partnership, The Women's Center, Watsontown Comprehensive Treatment Center, and White Deer Run Treatment Network.

This event is made possible by a Berwick Health and Wellness Grant that the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties received from the Community Giving Foundation. This grant was designated to the United in Recovery program in support of their ongoing recovery efforts in the Berwick area.

“The United in Recovery program was organized to meet a growing need in our community and has evolved into a permanent program under the United Way,” said Olivia Oden, Stigma Reduction and Education Coordinator.

It's a five-county program that works to reduce drug overdoses and increase the number of community residents in recovery by improving access to education and treatment and by addressing the co-occurring mental health issues that surround substance use disorder.

Through prevention, intervention, and community building, United in Recovery aims to connect individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder to the resources and support they need to break free from the cycle of addiction — and empower them to lead full, vibrant lives through sustained recovery support.

“I see our team addressing the health disparities among the population with active substance use disorder, working to break down barriers, and reducing stigma,” said Oden. “We grow and progress by changing with what our community needs; sometimes that change is hard, but it’s a gratifying struggle. If we can change one life, then our work is fulfilled. We will keep fighting for change.”

