Berwick, Pa. — United in Recovery will host their second annual Recovery Picnic at Briar Creek Lake in Berwick on Thursday, June 15 at 11 a.m.

This family-friendly, community picnic is free, open to the public, and serves to honor and support those in recovery while celebrating the service providers and community members who make recovery, in all its forms, possible.

“The second annual Recovery Picnic will be a great community event filled with fun, music, and recovery speakers,” said Loreen Comstock, outreach facilitator for United in Recovery. “Substance use disorder crosses all walks of life. Events like this are intended to bring people together in the spirit of unity to raise awareness and address stigma.”

In addition to free food, live music, and personal stories of recovery, several community organizations will be onsite to provide local resources and support for individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder. So far, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, Crossroads Counseling, Free2BMom (Geisinger Health Plan Behavioral Health), Geisinger, Genesis House Williamsport, Hazleton Treatment Services, Jeremy's Journey, PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Watsontown Comprehensive Treatment Center will be in attendance.

“The second annual Recovery Picnic is a way to thank the life-saving organizations in our community for doing great work and to support the recovering community and their families and loved ones,” said Olivia Grace Oden, director of United in Recovery. “Community-building events like this are important because connecting and re-creating safe spaces are essential parts of a person's recovery. It is important to build a support system and to connect with a community who understands what you are going through and can offer support, hope, and guidance.”

This event will have the honor of hearing from Heidi Foulds and Blaise Mordan, who will share their personal stories of recovery. Judge Thomas James and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lynn will also be present to share special remarks about the current state of substance use disorder in our area.

A program of Susquehanna Valley United Way, United in Recovery works to reduce drug overdoses and increase the number of community residents in recovery by improving access to education and treatment, and by addressing the co-occurring mental health issues that surround substance use disorder.

Through prevention, intervention, and community building, United in Recovery aims to connect individuals and families experiencing substance use disorder to the resources and support they need to break free from the cycle of addiction — and empower them to lead full, vibrant lives through sustained recovery support.

“Creating community and finding support in the early stages of recovery creates lasting recovery,” Oden said. “This event aims to create a safe, social space for the recovery community and to raise awareness that folks with substance use disorder can and do recover.”

The picnic takes place on from 11-1:30 p.m. at Briar Creek Lake, 163 Briar Creek Lake Park Road in Berwick. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends and family. Please RSVP at unitedinrecovery.org/events so the organizers can plan enough food and drinks for all attendees.

If an organization is interested in hosting a resource table, please visit unitedinrecovery.org/recovery-picnic to sign-up. Hosting a resource table is free; however, registration is required in advance.

The deadline to register is June 8. To learn more about the United in Recovery program or how to get involved, visit unitedinrecovery.org, email uir@svuw.org, or call 570-784-3134.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.