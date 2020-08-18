Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Now in its 31st year, Recovery Month takes place every September and is a month-long event designed to celebrate individuals who are in recovery and to educate the public on mental health and substance abuse disorders.

From free webinars to a virtual 5K, join United in Recovery for 30 days of self-care and special events, all geared towards providing anyone experiencing substance use disorder with resources, support, and community.

“It is a time to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders and, ever importantly, celebrate the people who recover,” said Olivia Oden, Stigma Reduction and Education Coordinator at United in Recovery. “It is also a time to honor the treatment and service providers who make recovery possible.”

September 1 kicks off United in Recovery's celebration, with the start of a self-care challenge calendar. The calendar challenges will be posted daily on Facebook, or a printable version of the calendar will be available here.

Due to the unique circumstances surrounding COVID-19, United in Recovery is partnering with Titan Event Company to offer a Virtual 5K this year. Participants may choose from multiple distances such as a mile, 5K, or 10K, and may complete their run or walk any time between September 1 and September 21. All participants will be entered into a prize raffle. Registration is $10 per adult or child over 12. Kids 12 and younger may join for free. Signups are open here, and commemorative t-shirts are also available to purchase for $15 each.

“Here at United in Recovery we celebrate everyone’s path to recovery. That is why we wanted to make sure to honor the month with lots of events, opportunities to get involved, and informational sessions to learn more about substance use disorder and local resources,” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.

Two ‘Lunch and Learn’ webinars will be offered, the first on September 15 and the second on September 17, from noon to 1 p.m. Topics will include substance use disorder, what it is and how to fight the stigma surrounding this disease; the history of Recovery Month, as well as inspirational stories of recovery. Registration is free and opens on September 1. Attendees must register in advance via the Zoom platform here.

September 22 at 7 p.m. is ‘Recovery Stories,’ a virtual storytelling event. This event provides an opportunity for those experiencing substance use disorder to come together to inspire, teach, and influence change. The hope is to tear down the walls of stigma by creating a safe place to share, learn, and grow in an understanding of this disease and how it affects individuals, their families, and the community as a whole. Registration for this event is free and opens September 1. To sign-up, click here or follow the United in Recovery Facebook page for the link.

“We want to cheer on those who have found recovery and support those still in the process,” said Ms. Mael. “Together we can end overdose deaths in our local communities and reduce the instances of substance-use disorder.”

To learn more about Recovery Month and all the events United in Recovery has planned, visit the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties’ website or email UIR@cmcuw.org for more information.