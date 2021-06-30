re-creation members

Re-Creation is a group of young volunteers who perform religious and family-friendly music

 Re-Creation Promotional Photo

Williamsport, Pa. - The United Churches of Lycoming County have sponsored a free concert by Re-Creation, a traveling group of musicians that runs over 300 shows per year and has performed for U.S. presidents and foreign dignitaries.

The Williamsport show will be held at New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 East Third St., Williamsport. Though the concert is free, donations are always appreciated.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 and run for 50-60 minutes.

The church will host the "Joyful" setlist from The Sacred Program, a worship service that features both traditional and contemporary styles of music, sing-a-long hymns and children's songs, dramatic works, and original music with biblically referenced songs.

Re-Creation was founded in 1976 by retired Penn State instructor Hugh Brooks.

It was organized to provide therapeutic live musical performances to people in state centers, prisons, hospitals, nursing homes, and other care facilities, and quickly spread to Veterans Affairs Medical Centers at the request of the United Services Organization.

The group's current members are:

  • Carol Simmons of Boyertown

  • Bailley Caldwell of Lancaster

  • Hailey Fafel of Lancaster

  • Cora Sandrick of Milton

  • Danny Heinz of Reading

  • Nick Marolf of Bloomsburg

  • Rey Garcia of St. Petersburg

  • Liam Finnerty of Selinsgrove

  • Jonathan Gagnon (road manager) of Milton

  • Thomas Bausch of Laureldale


