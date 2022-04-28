Strasburg, Pa. -- A Union County organization is putting on an auction to support medical care for children and adults with rare medical conditions and disorders.

The Clinic for Special Children (CSC), a non-profit comprehensive medical practice, is marking its 10th annual Union County Benefit Auction on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction.

The funds raised from the annual benefit auctions and philanthropy make up over 60% of the Clinic’s annual operating budget, which allows the Clinic to continue to provide affordable, specialized care to children and adults living with rare genetic disease.

Each year, six auctions across the country are held to support the Clinic. Since 1990, these auctions have raised close to $15 million in support of the Clinic’s mission.

The family-friendly event runs from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Prior to the auction, the organization will host a flower/tool sale and rib dinner on June 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the same location.

Handmade quilts, furniture, plants, tools, gift baskets, toys, farm-related items, household items, and more will be auctioned on Saturday. There will also be a silent auction with unique items for bid.

A variety of food will be available including barbeque chicken and pork, homemade ice cream, hoagies, fresh soft pretzels, fresh baked goods, and other treats.

To view more about the Clinic’s 2022 benefit auctions throughout the country, visit ClinicAuctions.org or call (717) 687-9407.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section PPL employees recycle and give back to the earth and their community