Lewisburg, Pa. -- August programming within the Union County Library System will keep kids busy and learning this summer. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

The Public Library for Union County

Ms. Davena will host virtual Circle Time activities to help your kids get a jump-start on Kindergarten during the "Cruise into Kindergarten" sessions. A different theme will be explored each day. The event will be viewable on Facebook and YouTube.

Sessions will take place on August 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Herr Memorial Library

Children aged two to five years and their guardians are invited to a weekly virtual story time every Wednesday. Discover a new book and make a related craft using simple household items!

This event will be viewable on Facebook and YouTube.

West End Library

Each Tuesday, West End Library will host a virtual program with a weekly theme, read-aloud stories, songs, and age-appropriate activities for children. The program will be viewable on Facebook or YouTube.

West End Library will also hold an outdoor scavenger hunt for children from Monday, August 10 through Friday, August 15. During library hours, children may come to the library for an outdoor scavenger hunt. After each hunt, children can pick up a book and a prize.

For additional information about the Union County Library System or its events, visit the UCLS website at www.UnionCountyLibraries.org.