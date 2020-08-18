Union County, Pa. -- The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, collectively known as the Union County Library System, have announced their plans for programming throughout September.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. All libraries will be closed on September 7 for Labor Day.

The Public Library for Union County will host the following children's programs:

Virtual Discover Storytime: September 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Ms. Davena will host a virtual storytime for kids where they will sing songs, read books, and learn some American Sign Language words based on a different theme each week. Links for accompanying activities and crafts will be included in the description beneath each video. View on Facebook or YouTube.

Myths and Legends of the Sky: Thursday, September 24 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. During this outdoor event, kids aged five through 12 are invited to listen to some Indigenous Americans' myths and legends, which discuss why events happen in nature, reasons for day and night, the origin of the stars, and other wonders of the sky. Social distancing will be enforced, and limited spots are available. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172 or online.

Virtual ABC Play with Me: September 30, October 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Kids will learn about a new "toy" each week, ways to play with it, what skills it builds, and more. The program focuses on developmental milestones. A link to contact a local professional will be available if a parent or caregiver has questions or concerns about their child's development in a particular area. View on Facebook or YouTube.

Herr Memorial Library will host this weekly program for children:

Virtual Toddler/Preschool Discover with Pick-up Craft: Every Wednesday. This is a weekly virtual storytime for children aged two through five and their parents/caregivers. Videos will be posted on Facebook or YouTube. Kids may stop by the library and make a craft that coordinates with the lesson or theme of the week.

West End Library will host the following children's programs:

Virtual Discover: Each Tuesday. This virtual program features a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, songs, and age-appropriate activities. View on Facebook or YouTube.

Reading with Maverick: Saturday, September 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Children are invited to read to Maverick, the library's certified therapy dog. One child is allowed to read to Maverick at a time. To register your child for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at (570) 922-4773

September Craft of the Month: any time during library hours throughout September. Pick up September's apple tree decoration craft and assemble it at home. All supplies for the craft are included.