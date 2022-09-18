Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System has a busy and exciting month of activities planned for October, so mark your calendars!

All programs for the system's three libraries, which includes The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and Laurelton's West End Library, are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

The Public Library for Union County will be closed Monday, Oct. 10 for an in-service day.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen programs

• Teen Readers’ Club

Saturday, Oct. 1: noon – 1 p.m.

Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres! This month the group chats about Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14 and up.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25: 1 - 3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Instructional Time for Beginner Spanish

Thursday, Oct. 6, 13, 20: 6:15 - 7 p.m.

Led by experienced instructor Linda Kandor, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for use of the Spanish language. After class, participants may choose to stay for the 7 p.m. Conversational Spanish class to exercise speaking with others. Additional one-on-one meetings can be scheduled with Linda. This program is for adults.

• Conversational Spanish

Thursday, Oct. 6, 13, 20: 7 - 8 p.m.

Linda Kander, Spanish Language Coach, provides an informal setting to learn or to brush up on your skills. All levels welcome! Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. This program is for adults.

• Online Shopping Safety

Monday, Oct. 24: 6 - 7 p.m.

October is Cyber Security Awareness month. Learn the best practices for shopping and buying items online.

• Grief Support Group

Thursday, Oc. 13: 6 - 7:30 p.m.

For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, Bereavement Coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process.

• Pumpkin Wine Glasses

Tuesday, Oct. 18: During library hours

Raise a glass to the fall season! These beautiful pumpkin wine glasses are perfect for Halloween and Thanksgiving centerpieces. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up a wine glass. Available while supplies last. Please note these are for decorating purposes only.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more!

Children's programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28: 11 a.m. - noon

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 12, 18, 26: 9:30 - 10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25: 10 - 11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Chess for Kids

Thursday, Oct. 6, 20: 4 - 5:30 p.m.

If your child enjoys playing chess, wants to learn more, has some experience, or would like to improve, sign up for the library’s chess club. Parents welcome.

• Autumn Leaf Art

Saturday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drop by the library to make a colorful tree by using real leaves with this fun take-home craft!

• Woolly Worm Program

Tuesday, Oct. 11: 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun games, activities, and woolly worm races.

• Kids Build – Open Playtime

Wednesday, Oct. 12: 1 - 4 p.m.

Use your imagination and the library’s building sets to construct and create your own castles, fortresses, towers and more! For ages 6-10.

• Sewing Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 22: 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Come learn some new skills or practice old ones with a needle and thread. Go home with a seasonal decor item for your kitchen. For ages 6-12.

• STEM Afternoon

Friday, Oct. 28: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math through a variety of STEM activity stations set up in the children’s programming room. For ages 6-12.

• Harvest Party

Monday, Oct. 31: 6 - 7 p.m.

Come and enjoy a night full of harvest fun by playing games and making crafts! Costumes optional.

Register to attend programs and events at The Public Library by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

• Fall Fun Night

Monday, Oct. 31: 6 - 8 p.m.

Join us after hours for a night of fall family fun. Games, treats and crafts for kids. Escape room for teens and tweens.

Adult/Teen programs

• Adult STEM/Craft Take Home Bags for Adults

During library hours

Crafts, puzzles, recipes, and more available for adults to take home.

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open hours: Mondays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with free one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available. Sign up for scheduled times or request a one-on-one session. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10 - 11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels.

• DIY Fall Flair

Saturday, Oct. 1: During library hours

Adults can come to the library for a DIY fall wreath craft. Cost of program is $10. Participants must register by Sept. 26.

• Teen Anime Night

Monday, Oct. 3: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Teens can watch anime while enjoying some Japanese snacks and a fun anime fandom craft.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, Oct. 6: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "Ordinary Grace" by William Kent Krueger.

• Teen Fall Scavenger Hunt

Monday, Oct. 10: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Embark on a fun fall scavenger hunt in the library and surrounding area. Finishers get a fun prize!

• Teen Fall Treats and Trivia

Monday, Oct. 17: 3:30 - 5 p.m.

Make and eat some sweet fall treats while you show us what you know!

• Online Shopping Safety

Thursday, Oct. 20: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

October is Cyber Security Awareness month. Learn the best practices for shopping and buying items online.

• Teen Scary Movie Night

Monday, Oct. 24: 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Have a scary good time watching a movie down in our teen space!

• Teen Escape Room: Nightmare on Market Street

Monday, Oct. 31: 6 - 7 p.m.

Can you decipher the clues? Can you beat the clock? Can you escape the "Nightmare on Market Street"?

Children's programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. Storytime on October 5 will feature special guests from the Mifflinburg police department; on October 19, members of the local fire department will visit.

• Fall Lanterns

Thursday, Oct. 6: 4 - 5 p.m.

Make a glowing fall-themed lantern. For grades K-5.

• Fall Craft

Saturday, Oct. 8 – During library hours

Drop by during library hours to make a fun fall-themed craft.

• Engineering Club: 3D Designs

Thursday, Oct. 27: 4 - 5:30 p.m.

Put your building skills to the test. What can you create? Design, engineer, and decorate your creation.

Register for programs and events at Herr Memorial by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.

West End Library

Adult programs

• Mah Jongg

Friday, Oct. 7, 21: 1 - 3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed.

An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• West End Readers

Thursday, Oct. 13: 6 - 7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the month

Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry" by Fredrik Backman. Each month, the group selects and discusses a new book.

• Basic Crochet

Saturday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. - noon

Second Saturday of the month

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color.

• Cooking with Friends

Thursday, Oct. 27: 6 - 7 p.m.

Find a harvest-themed recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share.

• Online Shopping Safety

Thursday, Oct. 6: 5 - 6 p.m.

October is Cyber Security Awareness month. Learn the best practices for shopping and buying items online.

Children's programs

• Craft of the Month – Ship Craft Kit

Month of October: During library hours

The October craft is a foam 3D Mayflower Ship Kit. No gluing required. Younger children will need help. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.

• STEM Saturday

Saturday, Oct. 1: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math through a variety of STEM activity stations set up in the conference room. Children and their parents/caregivers can work together.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, Oct. 29: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.

Register to attend all programs and events at West End Library by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library, or registering online.

