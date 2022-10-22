Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in November.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website. All three Union County Libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Teen Readers’ Club

Saturday, Nov. 5: noon – 1 p.m.

Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres! This month the group chats about "If it Bleeds" by Stephen King. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: 1 -3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Grief Support Group

Thursday, Nov. 10: 6 -7:30 p.m.

For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, bereavement coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process.

• Instructional Time for Beginner Spanish

Thursday, Nov. 3 and 10: 6:15-7 p.m.

Led by experienced instructor Linda Kandor, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for use of the Spanish language. After class, participants may choose to stay for the 7 p.m. Conversational Spanish class to exercise speaking with others.

• Tech the Halls

Monday, Nov. 14: 6-7 p.m.

Shopping for a tech gadget for yourself or someone else this holiday season? Learn what specs and features to look for when purchasing anything from laptops to TVs to video game systems!

• Pilgrim Hat Placeholders Take-Home Craft

Tuesday, Nov. 15: During library hours

Every Thanksgiving table needs a place holder. Create adorable pilgrim hats, the perfect addition to any festive table. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up a clay pot and directions. Available while supplies last.

• Embark Yoga Book Club, Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, Nov. 15: 6-7 p.m.

Join Dawn Shawley, yoga teacher and certified yoga therapist as she uses yoga related books as a springboard to enrich conversations that will aid in self-understanding and to learn about yoga beyond the physical poses. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and light movement. This month’s book will be “Moon Salutations” by Laura J. Cornell. Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea will be provided and participants must bring their own travel mug or thermos.

• Master Gardeners: Composting 101

Monday, Nov. 21: 6:30-8 p.m.

Join Lori Bartholomew as she discusses how to make a simple and successful compost using everyday household items.

• Wii Sports Day for Tweens

Tuesday, Nov. 22: 2-4 p.m.

Grab your friends and come play Wii Sports! From bowling to tennis to golf there is fun to be had! For ages 9-14.

• Mitten Tree

Mid-November – mid-December

Donate new caps, scarves, and mittens to be placed on a tree. Collected items will be distributed to children in need.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group here.

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, Nov. 4, 11, 18, 25: 11 a.m. – noon

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Board Game Week

Week of Nov. 7 – During library hours

Visit the Exploratorium all week to check out the library’s board game collection. Come play your favorite game or discover a new one! For ages 6-14.

• House of Cards – STEAM Program

Monday, Nov. 14: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Build a house of cards by using different methods of construction. For ages 8-12.

• Thanksgiving Take-Home Craft

Thursday, Nov. 17: During library hours

Create a turkey that can become a napkin holder or name card holder for the holiday table.

• Evening Thanksgiving Storytime

Tuesday, Nov. 22: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a themed evening storytime.

• Life-Size Candy Land

Friday, Nov. 25: noon – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 pm

Enjoy a life-size game of Candy Land set up in the Exploratorium. For ages 3-12.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/Teen Programs

• Adult STEM/Craft Take Home Bags for Adults

During library hours

Crafts, puzzles, recipes, and more available for adults to take home.

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open Hours: Mondays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with free one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available. Sign up for scheduled times or request a one-on-one session. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays – 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, Nov. 3: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "Dear Edward" by Ann Napotitano.

• Tween/Teen Crafting Night: Memory Pillow

Monday, Nov. 7: 3:30-5 p.m.

Create a keepsake out of an old t-shirt or jersey. No sewing needed! Participants are asked to bring a t-shirt to complete the craft. For Grades 6-12.

• Marvel Fandom Party – Tweens/Teens

Monday, Nov. 14:3:30-5:30 p.m.

Celebrate all things Marvel! Enjoy games, treats, and a comic swap! Bring your own comics to swap. For Grades 6-12.

• Tech the Halls

Thursday, Nov. 17: 4:30-5:30 p.mm

Shopping for a tech gadget for yourself or someone else this holiday season? Learn what specs and features to

ook for when purchasing anything from laptops to TVs to video game systems!

• Lego Night – Tweens/Teens

Monday, Nov. 21: 3:30-5 p.m.

You're never too old to play with Legos! Enjoy games, building challenges, and free time to relax and create! For Grades 6-12.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 9, 16, 30: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.

• Paper Circuit Pumpkins

Thursday, Nov. 3: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Make a lighted paper jack-o-lantern craft. For grades K-5.

• Thanksgiving Make & Take Craft

Saturday, Nov. 12: During library hours

Drop in to make a quick and easy Thanksgiving decoration. For Grades K-5.

• Squishy Turkeys

Thursday, Nov. 17: 4-5 p.m.

Science for Thanksgiving! Use a few ingredients to create a squishy turkey toy. For Grades 3-5.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Tech the Halls

Thursday, Nov. 3: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Shopping for a tech gadget for yourself or someone else this holiday season? Learn what specs and features to look for when purchasing anything from laptops to TVs to video game systems!

• Mah Jongg

Friday, Nov. 4 and 18: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• West End Readers

Thursday, Nov. 10: 6 -7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss The Rooster Bar by John Grisham. Each month our group selects and discusses a new book.

• Basic Crochet

Saturday, Nov. 12: 10 a.m. – noon

Second Saturday of the Month

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color.

• Mitten Tree

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Saturday, Dec. 17: During library hours

Starting Thanksgiving week, we will begin collecting children’s hats, scarves, and mittens or gloves for the Mitten Tree. Donations will be given to the Mazeppa Manna Food Pantry.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Month – Thankful for Friends Sign Craft Kit

Month of November: During library hours

Make a Thanksgiving sign decoration. All the pieces are adhesive, no gluing necessary. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age- appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.

