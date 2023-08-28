Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in September.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

Libraries will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 to observe Labor Day. West End Library will be closed Saturday, Sept. 2.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild

Monday, Sept. 18 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join members of the Quilt Guild for a day of quilting, sewing, and needlework. Bring your own materials. Those looking to attend all day are permitted to bring a bagged lunch and are responsible for clean-up.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesdays: 1-3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Intro to Microsoft Excel

Monday, Sept. 11: 6-7 p.m.

Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel from formatting cells to modifying charts and graphs. Participants are also introduced to simple spreadsheet formulas.

• Take-Home Craft: Sunflower wineglasses

Tuesday, Sept. 12: During library hours

Back by popular demand, our painted wine glasses! Get ready for the start of fall with this sunflower-painted wine glass craft. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up your supplies. First come, first serve. Please note wine glasses are for decoration only.

• Grief Support Group

Thursday, Sept. 14: 6-7 p.m.

For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, Bereavement Coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process.

• Master Gardeners — Beekeeping

Monday, Sept. 18: 6:30-8 p.m.

Delve into the fascinating world of bees with certified Beekeeper Eric Smith. Gain valuable insights and knowledge as he shares his expertise on these incredible pollinators.

• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 6-7 p.m.

Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book will be "The Yoga of Max's Discontent" by Karan Bajaj. Feel free to try the practices and bring questions or reflections! Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion.

Participants are responsible for getting their own copy via the library or purchase. Prior reading of the book is not required, but is preferred. Hot tea provided for participants that bring their own travel mug or thermos.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, Sept. 1, 8, 15, and 22: 11-11:30 a.m.

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Sewing Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 2: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn how to sew a back-to-school keychain. For ages 6 and older.

• Storytime with Bentley

Thursday, Sept. 7 and 28: 10-11 a.m.

Listen to stories and participate in activities with Bentley the service dog. All ages welcome.

• K'nex Night

Monday, Sept. 11: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

During this drop-in program, build whatever you can think of with K'nex! For ages 6-12.

• Freestyle Play-Doh

Saturday, Sept. 16: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate National Play-Doh Day with some freestyle play! Drop in our program room to play, make, and build with our collection of colorful Play-Doh and sculpting toys. All ages welcome.

• Evening Storytime

Tuesday, Sept. 18: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

A special evening storytime for preschool children to attend with their special grown-up. PJ's welcome. For ages 5 and under.

• Lego Night

Tuesday, Sept. 26: 4-7 p.m.

Leave your blocks at home, bring your imagination, and build with the library's Lego blocks. All ages welcome.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/Teen Programs

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open hours Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesdays, 1-6 p.m. By appointment — call to schedule.

Learn computer and internet basics through free one-on-one sessions with trained library staff.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, Sept. 7: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "Between Shades of Gray" by Ruta Sepetys.

• Teen Tie-Dye Party

Monday, Sept. 11: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Bring your own t-shirt or choose from our items. The library will supply the dye and provide tips and tricks to make sure your items look awesome. For grades 6-12.

• Young Adult Writers Group

Thursday, Sept. 7: 3-4 p.m.

Grow confidence in your writing skills. Each meeting focuses on a new element of writing. For ages 12-18.

• Adult Writers Group

Thursday, Sept. 7: 5-6 p.m.

Grow confidence in your writing skills, receive encouragement, and connect with other local writers. There will be time to write in a group setting and offer critiques to other participants.

• Teen Interactive Movie Night

Monday, Sept. 18: 3:30-5 p.m.

Don't just watch! Be a part of the movie! Prop bags and scripts are provided. For grades 6-12.

• Intro to Microsoft Excel

Wednesday, Sept. 7: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel from formatting cells to modifying charts and graphs. Participants are also introduced to simple spreadsheet formulas.

• Teen Fall Treats and Trivia

Monday, Sept. 25: 3:30-5 p.m.

Make and eat some tasty fall treats while you test your trivia knowledge. For grades 6-12.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime in the Park

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us for crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street.

• Nature Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Sept. 9: During library hours

Enjoy the last bit of summer! Bring your whole family for an outdoor scavenger hunt. Find all the items and win a fun prize.

• Apple Suncatchers

Thursday, Sept. 14: During library hours

Drop by the library and make an easy, fall suncatcher.

• Move & Groove

Tuesday, Sept. 19: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Play games, move to the music, and have fun on our indoor play equipment. For ages 0-6.

• Engineering Club: Contraptions and Chain Reactions

Thursday, Sept. 28: 4-5 p.m.

What can you build? What fun chain reactions can you make? Join our Engineering Club on Thursday night and find out. For Grades 3-5.

• Read a New Book Month

Month of September

September is Read a New Book month. Check out books from our new shelves to earn yourself a new book.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Book Outreach

Selection of books available at the Millmont and Laurelton post offices.

• Mah Jongg

Friday, Sept. 15 and 29: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• West End Readers

Thursday, Sept. 14: 6-7 p.m.

Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss "How the Penguin Saved Veronica" by Hazel Prior. Each month our group will select and discuss a new book.

• Intro to Microsoft Excel

Tuesday, Sept. 12: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel from formatting cells to modifying charts and graphs. Participants are also introduced to simple spreadsheet formulas.

• Basic Crochet

Saturday, Sept. 9: 10 a.m. to noon

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Month: Scarecrow Clothespin Craft or Crinkle Tissue Paper Corn Craft

Month of September: During library hours

Children can choose one craft for the month of September. They have a choice between the scarecrow clothespin craft or the crinkle tissue paper corn craft. Supplies are limited.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Wonder Writers

Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Free cursive writing class for kids! Enhance your child’s fine motor skills and equip them with a valuable asset for life. Each student will receive a composition book and pencil. Limited to eight participants.

• Pollinator Program

Thursday, Sept. 21: 4:30 p.m.

Celebrate Maverick’s fifth birthday! Wish Maverick, the library’s therapy dog, a happy birthday, and read him your favorite book. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, Sept. 23: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children can read their favorite books to our certified therapy dog, Maverick. One child is allowed at a time. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.

