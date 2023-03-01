Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in March.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Teen Readers’ Club

Saturday, March 4 – noon to 1:00 pm

Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres! This month the group chats about "Foul Lady Fortune" by Chloe Gong. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14 and older.

• Intro to Google Drive

Monday, March 13: 6-7 p.m.

Learn what Google Drive is and how to organize files and create new documents. Also learn about Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, March 7, 14, 21 and 28: 1-3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Grief Support Group

Thursday, March. 9: 6-7:30 p.m.

For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, Bereavement Coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process.

• Paper Pinwheel — Take-Home Craft

Tuesday, March 21: During library hours

Spring is officially here! Celebrate by making your own paper pinwheels. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up supplies and directions. Available while supplies last.

• Master Gardeners — Planning Your Garden

Monday, March 20: 6:30-8 p.m.

Learn how to prepare your garden for springtime.

• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, March 21: 6-7 p.m.

Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. March's and April’s book for discussion is "Fierce Medicine" by Ana Forrest. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

• Medicare 101

Thursday, March 16: 10 a.m. to noon

Are you new to Medicare? Do you need information available to make the right choices? No need to worry. Visit with the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging for an informational session on Medicare. Get the facts when it comes to your health. For more information and to register, visit the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging website at www.usaaa17.org or call 570-524-2100.

• Maximizing Social Security

Thursday, March 23 and Tuesday, March 28: 5-8 p.m.

Gain tools, insight, and strategies that will help you make informed decisions about Social Security so that you can maximize your benefit. To register, please call 888-822-6664. This course is sponsored by Adult Financial Education Services.

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, March 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31: 11-11:30 a.m.

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, March 7, 14, 21 and 28: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Dr. Seuss Party!

Thursday, March 2: 5:30-7 p.m.

Celebrate Dr Seuss's birthday with games, crafts, and stories.

For ages 3-10.

• Sewing Saturday — Cross Stitch Keepsake Jars

Saturday, March 4: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Come learn some new skills with a needle and thread or practice old ones. Go home with a cross stitch art to display or put in a keepsake jar. For ages 6 and older.

• ABC, Play With Me Parent/Child Workshop

Thursday, March 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: 10-11:15 a.m.

A five-week parent/child workshop for children ages 14-40 months and their parents. During each session, the library provides a setting in which the child and parent can work and play together.

A local professional introduces the parent to some of the many local resources available to help them in the rewarding but challenging task of parenting a toddler. Topics include: speech and language, food and nutrition, early childhood development, early literacy, and music and movement.

• LEGO Night

Tuesday, March 14: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you! Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.

• We All Grow

Saturday, March 18: 10-11 a.m.

Come listen to stories, grow a plant, and have fun learning how things grow. For ages 4-7.

• Evening Storytime

Monday, March 20: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

A special evening storytime for children to attend with their special grown-up. PJ’s welcome. For ages 3-8.

• First Day of Spring

Tuesday, March 21: 10-11 a.m.

Come join the Spring Fairy (aka Miss Alicia) to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around all things spring! For ages 3-5.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Literary March Madness

During library hours

Top authors go head-to-head, and it’s up to you to vote for your favorite. Pick up your bracket sheet at the library.

• Adult STEM/Craft Take Home Bags for Adults

During library hours

Crafts, puzzles, recipes, and more available for adults to take home.

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open Hours: Mondays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments for one-on-one assistance are available on Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with free one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, March 2: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "Circus Train" by Amita Parikh.

• Monday Movie Night

Monday, March 6: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Hang out in the teen space and enjoy a funny movie and snacks! For Grades 6-12.

• Intro to Google Drive

Wednesday, March 8: 3-4 p.m.

Learn what Google Drive is and how to organize files and create new documents. Also learn about Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

• Teen Cafe

Monday, March 13: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a warm cup of coffee or cocoa and good conversation. Meet up with friends or make new ones while playing fun games together. For Grades 6-12.

• Scavenger Hunt — Tweens/Teens

Monday, March 27: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

How well do you know the library and the neighborhood? Beat the clock and other teens to win some fun prizes. Grades 6-12.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime

Wednesday, March 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.

• Dr. Seuss Discover Birthday Party

Wednesday, March 1: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Discover storytime. For ages 2-6.

• Silly Seuss Storytime and S.T.E.A.M.

Thursday, March 9: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Join us for a Seuss-themed evening storytime! Enjoy games, crafts, and S.T.E.A.M. activities. For ages 0-11.

• Springtime Planters

Saturday, March 11: During library hours.

Celebrate spring! Paint a pot and plant some seeds that you can watch grow this spring.

• Moms and Babies Meetup

Tuesday, March 21: 11:30 a.m.

A meetup for new moms and their babies (birth to age 2). Sing songs, listen to a short story, and learn baby sign language. Connect with other moms and discuss parenting and general topics.

• Engineering Club: Let's Fly a Kite

Thursday, March 30: 4-5 p.m.

Design and build a kite that can actually fly! Learn about what makes a kite fly and how to make it fly higher. For grades 3-5.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Mah Jongg

Friday, March 3, 17, and 31: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• Intro to Google Drive

Wednesday, March 22: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn what Google Drive is and how to organize files and create new documents. Also learn about Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides

• West End Readers

Thursday, March 9: 6-7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Connect with fellow booklovers as they discuss "The Pelican Brief" by John Grisham. Each month our group will select and discuss a new book.

• Basic Crochet

Saturday, March 11: 10 a.m. to noon.

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color.

• Pi Day

Tuesday, March 14: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Pi (3.14) with a slice of pie and a hot cup of coffee. A slice of pie costs $1, coffee is $1, and w whole pie is $8. Other baked items will be available. Proceeds benefit the West End Library.

• Dog Bone Hunt (April)

Saturday, April 1: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your dog to the library for a bone hunt! Dogs enter the library’s gated yard one at a time to search for dog bones (including special prize bones). Each participant receives a doggie bag of treats and can have their photo taken with an oversized stuffed bunny.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Month – Spring Ahead Dog

Month of March – During library hours

Drop by the library and make a foam dog on a spring. All pieces are adhesive. For ages 3-12. Younger children will need assistance. Available while supplies last.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesday, March 7, 14, 21, and 28: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age- appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Dr. Seuss Day

Tuesday, March 7: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at Preschool Story and Activity Time!

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, March 25: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog.

• Storytime with Maverick

Wednesday, March 8: 4:30 p.m.

Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.

• Crayon Day

Friday, March 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Crayon Day at the library. A table will be set up with crayons and an assortment of coloring pages for patrons of all ages who like to color.

