Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in July.

Fourth of July Closures: Herr Memorial Library - July 3-4, Public Library for

Union County - July 4, West End Library - July 4-5.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild

Monday, July 17 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join members of the Quilt Guild for a day of quilting, sewing, and needlework. Bring your own materials. Those looking to attend all day are permitted to bring a bagged lunch and are responsible for clean-up.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, July 11, 18, and 15: 1-3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Medicare 101

Thursday, July 20: 10 a.m. to noon

Are you new to Medicare? Do you need information available to make the right choices? No need to worry. Visit with the Union/Snyder Agency on Aging for an informational session on Medicare. Get the facts when it comes to your health! For more information and to register, visit the Union-Snyder Agency on Aging website or call 570-524-2100.

• Climb Your Family Tree

Monday, July 24: 6-7 p.m.

Learn how to research your family history using Ancestry.com Library Edition and other online and offline resources.

• Master Gardeners — Success with Blueberries

Monday, July 17: 6:30-8 p.m.

Kathy Demchak, a small fruit specialist from Penn State Extension, shares her knowledge of growing and harvesting berries (with a concentration on blueberries).

• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, July 18: 6-7 p.m.

Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book will be "Yoga for a World Out of Balance" by Michael Stone. Feel free to try the practices and bring questions or reflections! Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, July 14, 21, and 28: 11-11:30 a.m.

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, July 12, 19, and 26: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, July 11, 18, and 25: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Kids in the Garden

Monday, July 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31: 10-11 a.m.

Each week children help in the library’s garden by planting, weeding, and exploring different aspects of keeping a garden. For all ages!

• Giant Crossword Puzzle

Wednesday, July 5: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, July 6, Saturday, July 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore the wonders of spring with Miss Alicia! Watch spring come alive, create a nature journal, and enjoy nature-themed activities in this weekly nature club. For ages 5-10.

• LEGO Night

Tuesday, July 18: 4-7 p.m. p.m.

Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you! Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.

• Evening Storytime

Tuesday, July 11: 7-8 p.m.

Join Ms. Mary for a simple storytime including songs, puppets, and fingerplays.

• Shower Curtain Art Outside

Thursday, July 6: 2-4 p.m.

Show off your artistic skills by painting on a hanging shower curtain. A hose will be available for cleaning your child off at the end of the program. Please check out any library materials before the program begins. All ages welcome.

• Sewing Saturday: Button Closure Pouch

Saturday, July 8: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Create a handmade button closure pouch to hold your favorite trinkets. For ages 6+.

• Spread the Love

Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There is no better feeling than making someone smile. Drop by to write a kind message to place in your favorite library book or write a letter to a local nursing home.

• Escape Room: All Aboard the SS PLUC

Thursday, July 13: 2-4 p.m.

Put your problem-solving skills to the test with the library’s escape room game! See if you and your friends can beat the clock and make it off the cruise ship before time runs out. For ages 9-14. Register for a 25-minute time slot by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Kids' Movie Night

Monday, July 17: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Enjoy an award-winning film about a robotics prodigy and the special bond that develops between him and an inflatable robot when a devastating event befalls the city of San Fransokyo.

• Friendship Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday, July 24: 2-7:30 p.m.

Team up with a friend to complete a fun scavenger hunt set up around the library!

• Outdoor Mud Kitchen

Tuesday, July 25: 2-4 p.m.

Come dressed to play in the mud! Make mud pies, mud dinners, or mud soup using utensils, pots, and pans. A hose will be available for cleaning your child off at the end of the program. Please check out any library materials before the program begins.

• Lewisburg Children's Museum at the Library

Saturday, July 29: 10-11 a.m.

The Lewisburg Children’s Museum visits the library for an educational program.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/Teen Programs

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open hours Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with free one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, July 6: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "The Foundling" by Ann Leary.

• Climb Your Family Tree

Wednesday, July 5: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn how to research your family history using Ancestry.com Library Edition and other online and offline resources.

• Young Adult Writers Group

Thursday, July 6: 2-3 p.m.

Grow confidence in your writing skills. Each meeting focuses on a new element of writing. For ages 12-18.

• Adult Writers Group

Thursday, July 6: 5-6 p.m.

Grow confidence in your writing skills, receive encouragement, and connect with other local writers. There will be time to write in a group setting and offer critiques to other participants.

• Tween/Teen Brunch

Monday, July 10, 17, and 31: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring your lunch and we'll supply dessert and a fun activity. July 10 – Game Day, July 17 – Wilderness Survival Day, July 31 – Scavenger Hunt. For Grades 6-12.

• Herr Teen Helpers

Tuesday, July 18: 1-3 p.m.

Give back to your community this summer. Volunteer at the library and around town. Earn volunteer hours the entire summer. Grades 6-12.

• Teen Camp-In

Monday, July 24: 6-10 p.m.

Tweens and teens are invited to an after-hours camp-in at the library. Watch a scary movie, enjoy pizza, hang out with friends until it gets dark. Then, it’s time for some spooky games throughout the library! Grades 6-12. Sponsored by Service First Federal Credit Union in Mifflinburg.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime in the Park

Wednesday, July 12 and 26: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us for crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street. July 12 - Teamwork program with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. July 26 – Visit from the Union County Dairy Princess.

• Baby and Toddler Move and Groove

Tuesday, July 11: 11:30 a.m.

Hunt for the bunnies hiding around the library. Find them all and receive a sweet treat. For children of all ages.

• Water Gun Masterpieces

Friday, July 14: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Art in the most fun way! Create a painting using a water gun.

• Fish and Fun

Wednesday, July 19: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Learn all about fishing and Pennsylvania fish with Environmental Educator Sadie Borger. Then, fish at the library! This program is sponsored by the Union County Conservation District.

• Family Movie

Thursday, July 20: 1 p.m.

Join us for a fun, family movie about a young Peruvian bear that travels to London in search of a home. Beat the afternoon heat and enjoy some snacks at the library.

• All About Birds

Thursday, July 27: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.

Learn about backyard birds, build a birdfeeder, and make a bird call with Environmental Educator Sadie Borger. This program is sponsored by the Union County Conservation District.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Mah Jongg

Friday, July 7 and 21: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• Book Outreach

Selection of books available at the Millmont and Laurelton Post Offices.

• West End Readers

Thursday, July 13 13: 6-7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss "Let’s Pretend This Never Happened" by Jenny Lawson. Each month our group will select and discuss a new book.

• Climb Your Family Tree

Tuesday, July 18: 4-5 p.m.

Learn how to research your family history using Ancestry.com Library Edition and other online and offline resources.

• Adult Chair Yoga: Be Kind to Yourself

Friday, July 14: 10-11:30 a.m.

Enjoy basic yoga movements, breathing instruction and relaxation all from a chair. Registration is open to summer reading participants.

• Cooking with Friends

Thursday, July 27: 6-7 p.m.

Find a spring recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Week: Paper Pinwheel Craft

Thursday, July 6; Saturday, July 8: During Library Hours

Children can pick up a Paper Pinwheels Craft. One craft per child. Supplies are limited. For ages 3-12.

• Craft of the Week: Summer Beach Glitter Globe Craft

Tuesday, July 11; Saturday, July 15: During Library Hours

Children can pick up a Summer Beach Glitter Globe. One craft per child. Supplies are limited. For ages 3-12.

• Craft of the Week: Billy Goat Magnet

Tuesday, July 18; Saturday, July 22: During Library Hours

Children can pick up a Billy Goat Magnet. One craft per child. Supplies are limited. For ages 3-12.

• Craft of the Week: Floating Beaver Craft

Tuesday, July 25; Saturday, July 29: During Library Hours

Children can pick up a Floating Beaver Craft Kit. One craft per child. Supplies are limited. For ages 3-12.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesday, July 11, 18 and 25: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age- appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Snowball Throwing Game

Saturday, July 1: 10 a.m. to noon

Throw “snowballs” at a bullseye to win points and earn a small prize. For ages 3-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, July 29: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog.

• Storytime with Maverick

Wednesday, July 12: 4:30 p.m.

Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.

• World Chocolate Day

Friday, July 7: During Library Hours

Celebrate World Chocolate Day! Patrons who stop by the library on this day will get a free piece of chocolate. One piece of candy per patron.