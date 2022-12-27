Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in January.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

All libraries are closed Monday, Jan. 2.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Teen Readers’ Club

Saturday, January 7 – noon to 1:00 pm

Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres! This month the group chats about "The Secret History" by Donna Tartt. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14 and older.

• Learn Your New Tech Gadget

Monday, January 9: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Gifted a new device for the holidays? Drop by and learn how to use it with help from our Technology Training Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, January 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31: 1-3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Grief Support Group

Thursday, January 12: 6-7:30 p.m.

For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, Bereavement Coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process.

• Ice Globes — Take-Home Craft

Tuesday, January 17: During library hours

Decorate the outside of your home this winter with ice marbles! Stop by the library during business hours to pick up water balloons and directions. Available while supplies last.

• Master Gardeners — Winter Seed Sowing

Monday, January 23: 6:30-8 p.m.

Learn how easy it is to sow seeds outside during the winter. Master Gardener Julie Neves shows how to make miniature greenhouses made from recycled plastic containers.

• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, January 17: 6-7 p.m.

Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, January 6, 13, 20, and 27: 11-11:30 a.m.

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, January 11, 18, and 25: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, January 10, 17, 24, and 31: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Lego Night

Monday, January 9: 5:30-7 p.m.

Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you! Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.

• Evening Storytime

Monday, January 30: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

A special evening storytime for children to attend with their special grown-up. PJs are welcome. For ages 3-8.

• Ben Franklin's Birthday

Tuesday, January 17: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Discover how Ben Franklin learned about electricity. Children will create their own kite to take home. For ages 8-12.

• Summer Fun in the Winter

January 20, 21, and 23: During library hours

Experience summer-themed activities at the library. For ages 3-10.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/Teen Programs

• Adult STEM/Craft Take Home Bags for Adults

During library hours

Crafts, puzzles, recipes, and more available for adults to take home.

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open Hours: Mondays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments for one-on-one assistance are available on Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with free one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, January 5 – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "Speckled Beauty" by Rick Bragg.

• Learn the Basics of Google Forms - Digital Literacy Specialty Classes

Friday, January 6: During library hours

Drop by the library and learn how to use Google Forms to create online forms and surveys for school, work, or just for fun!

• Chill Out — Tweens/Teens

Monday, January 9: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Relax in the teen space! Make a stress toy, draw on a Buddha board, or practice some meditations. Recover from the holidays and get a break before midterm tests at the library! For Grades 6-12.

• Gaming Night — Tweens/Teens

Monday, January 23: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s game night in the teen space! Join a video game tournament or try something new from our board game collection.Grades 6-12.

• Meet Libby the Library Reading App

Friday, January 13 – During library hours.

Learn how to sign up, browse, and borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from our digital library using the Libby App.

• Learn How to Use the Library's Website - Digital Literacy Specialty Classes

Friday, January 20: During library hours

Drop by the library and learn how to navigate the Union County Library System’s website.

• Beginner Quilting Classes

Tuesday, January 10 and 24: 1-2 p.m.

Participants are introduced to quilt-making and instructed on how to make a quilted hot pad. A pencil, 12-inch ruler, and a pair of paper cutting scissors are needed to participate. Registrants should also bring paper and a pen to take notes for future reference.

• Learn Your New Tech Gadget

Wednesday, January 25: 3-5 p.m.

Gifted a new device for the holidays? Drop by and learn how to use it with help from our Technology Training Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold.

• DIY Handwarmers — Winter Crafting Tweens/Teens

Monday, January 30: 3:3-4:30 p.m.

Make a no-sew homemade handwarmer perfect for the winter. Grades 6-12.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime

Wednesday, January 4, 11, 18, and 25: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.

• Puffy Paint Snowman Art

Thursday, January 5: 4-5 p.m.

Make your own puffy paint and then create a winter masterpiece! For grades K-5.

• Snowflake and Slime

Saturday, January 21: 10 a.m. to noon

Drop by the library and make sparkly snowflake slime! For grades K-5.

• Engineering Club: Build a Birdfeeder

Thursday, January 26, 4-5:30 p.m.

Build and decorate a bird feeder to feed our feathered friends this winter. For grades 3-5.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Mah Jongg

Friday, January. 6 and 20: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• Learn your new tech gadget

Thursday, January. 5: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Gifted a new device for the holidays? Drop by and learn how to use it with help from our Technology Training Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold.

• West End Readers

Thursday, January 12: 6-7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Connect with fellow booklovers as they discuss "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance. Each month our group will select and discuss a new book.

• Basic Crochet

Saturday, January 14: 10 a.m. to noon

Second Saturday of the Month

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Month – Snowflake ornament

Month of January – During library hours

Drop by the library and make a snowflake ornament. All the pieces are adhesive, no gluing necessary. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesday, January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age- appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Imaginarium — open playtime

Saturday, January 7: 11-1 p.m.

Use your imagination to explore and create with the library’s building sets. Additional activities available. For ages 3-12.

• Movie and hot dog lunch

Saturday, January 21: noon to 2 p.m.

Watch an inspiring movie about a half-wolf dog who risks his life to deliver life-saving medicine to a remote Alaskan town. Hot dog lunch provided. For ages 3 to 12. Children must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

• Storytime with Maverick

Wednesday, January 11: 4:30 p.m.

Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, January 28: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.