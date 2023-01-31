Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in February

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

All libraries are closed on Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of President's Day.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Teen Readers’ Club

Saturday, Feb. 4 – noon to 1:00 pm

Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres! This month the group chats about "The Night Circus" by Erin Morgenstern. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14 and older.

• Smartphone and tablet help

Monday, Feb. 13: 6-7:30 p.m.

Ask questions about your smartphone or table and get assistance using it from our Technology Training Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28: 1-3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Grief Support Group

Thursday, Feb. 9: 6-7:30 p.m.

For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, Bereavement Coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process.

• Paper Heart Centerpiece — Take-Home Craft

Tuesday, Feb. 7: During library hours

Decorate your mantel or coffee table this Valentine's Day with the library's paper heart take-home craft. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up water balloons and directions. Available while supplies last.

• Master Gardeners — Seed Swap

Monday, Feb. 27: 6:30-8 p.m.

Trade flower and vegetable seeds! Please bring your own seeds and mark seed bags you wish to trade clearly with names and any details pertaining to your seeds.

• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, Feb. 21: 6-7 p.m.

Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24: 11-11:30 a.m.

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Groundhog Day Fun!

Thursday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. to noon.

Explore fun activities centered around Groundhog Day! Explore shadows, life underground, and all things fuzzy in this fun-filled morning. For ages 3-10.

• Valentine's Day Special Program

Tuesday, Feb. 14: 4-7 p.m.

It's Valentine's Day at the library. Stop by the library for games, a craft, a STEM activity and a story or two. For ages 3-6.

• Wiggle and Waggle Program

Thursday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 17, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Come wiggle and waggle your winter blues away during this open playtime for wobblers, toddlers, and preschoolers. Gross motor skill station set up to move and groove with your child.For ages 0-5.

• DIY Bird Feeder

Friday, Feb. 24: 2-4 p.m.

Drop in the Exploratorium to make a DIY bird feeder. Feed our feathered friends this winter with your own creation. For ages 4-10.

• Kid's Tech Night

Monday, Feb. 27: 5:30-7 p.m.

Explore the Library's tech toy collection! Learn how to use them and unleash your creativity. For grades K-5.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• A Blind Date with a Book

During library hours

Patrons select a wrapped book without knowing the title or author

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/Teen Programs

• A Library Love Letter

During library hours

Write a love letter to the library. One sentence at a time. Chocolate hearts available for participants to spur creative juices.

• Adult STEM/Craft Take Home Bags for Adults

During library hours

Crafts, puzzles, recipes, and more available for adults to take home.

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open Hours: Mondays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments for one-on-one assistance are available on Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with free one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, Feb. 2: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "Empire Falls" by Richard Russo.

• Commonwealth University Scholarship Information Night

Wednesday, Feb. 1: 5-6 p.m.

Information night for seniors, juniors, and their families who are interested in the Commonwealth University (Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University, Mansfield University) Scholarship program. A representative will be on hand to discuss the admission process, financial aid, scholarships, and the FAFSA process. Senior students should bring their laptop if they would like to apply on the spot.

• Digital Library Love

Saturday, Feb. 4: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Fall in love with eBooks, eMagazines, and eAudioboks using Libby, the library app.

• Challenge Accepted! — Tweens/Teens

Monday, Feb. 6: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Compete in Minute to Win it and Silent Library challenges in the Teen Space!For Grades 6-12.

• Smartphone and Tablet Help

Wednesday, Feb. 8: 2-4 p.m.

Ask questions about your smartphone or tablet and get assistance using it.

• DIY Lip Gloss — Tweens/Teens

Monday, Feb. 13: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Choose a color and a scent and create your own lip gloss. Grades 6-12.

• Beginner Quilting Classes

Tuesday, Feb. 14 and 28: 1-2 p.m.

Participants are introduced to quilt-making and instructed on how to make a quilted hot pad. A pencil, 12-inch ruler, and a pair of paper cutting scissors are needed to participate. Registrants should also bring paper and a pen to take notes for future reference.

• Switch Sports Tournament — Tweens/Teens

Monday, Feb. 27: 3:30-5 p.m.

Compete with other teens to see who is the best athlete…on the Switch! Grades 6-12.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.

• Valentine Door Hanger Craft

Thursday, Feb. 9: 4-5 p.m.

Use your love of crafting to create a Valentine's Day decoration out of recycled materials. For grades K-5.

• Chocolate Lovers' Movie Day

Saturday, Feb. 11: 1-3 p.m.

Do you LOVE chocolate? Of course you do! Sample sweet chocolate treats while watching a popular movie about a boy who wins the golden ticket to a magical chocolate factory! Feel free to bring a chocolate treat to share.

• Winter Snow Globes

Thursday, Feb. 16, 4-5:30 p.m.

Create a wintery-themed snow globe. For grades K-5.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Mah Jongg

Friday, Feb. 3 and 17: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• Smart Phone and Tablet Help

Wednesday, Feb. 22: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Ask questions about your smart phone or tablet and get assistance using it.

• West End Readers

Thursday, Feb. 9: 6-7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Connect with fellow booklovers as they discuss "The House We Grew Up In" by Lisa Jewell. Each month our group will select and discuss a new book.

• Book Bingo

Saturday, Feb. 18: noon to 2 p.m.

Play Bingo and win books! A selection of children's and adult books will be available to choose from. Refreshments provided. This event is free to the public recommended for ages 8 and older.

• Cooking with Friends

Thursday, Feb. 23: 6-7 p.m.

Find a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Month – Sweetheart Beaded Bracelet

Month of February – During library hours

Drop by the library and make a beaded sweetheart bracelet. One bracelet kit per child. For ages 6-12. Available while supplies last.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age- appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, Feb. 25: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog.

• Storytime with Maverick

Wednesday, Feb. 8: 4:30 p.m.

Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.

