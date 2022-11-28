Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in December.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

Herr Memorial Library and West End Library will be closed December 8,9,10, 24, 25, 26 and 31.

The Public Library for Union County will be closed December 23-26, and 30-31.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Teen Readers’ Club

Saturday, December 3 – 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres! This month the group chats about The Secret History by Donna Tartt. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14+. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Meet Libby the Library Reading App

Monday, December 5: 6-7 p.m.

Learn how to sign up, browse and borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from our digital library using the Libby App. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, December 6, 13, 20, and 27: 1-3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Grief Support Group

Thursday, December 8: 6-7:30 p.m.

For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, Bereavement Coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Popsicle Stick Sled Ornaments - Take-Home Craft

Tuesday, December 13: During library hours

Add a personal touch to your ornaments this holiday season by making your own homemade popsicle stick sleds. Stop by the library during business hours to pick up supplies and directions. Available while supplies last.

• Master Gardeners

Monday, December 19: 6:30 8 p.m.

Come and learn about a gardening topic through the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners - Snyder and Union Counties Chapter. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, December 20: 6-7 p.m.

Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion. December’s will be “Moon Salutations” by Laura J Cornell. Feel free to try the practices and bring questions or reflections! Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Prior reading of the book is not required but is preferred. Hot tea will be provided and participants must bring their own travel mug or thermos.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, December 2 and 9: 11-11:30 a.m.

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple

ASL signs. For ages 0-2. Register today by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, December 7, 14, and 21: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs.

For ages 1-2. Register today by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, December 6, 13, and 20: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a

different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Holiday Tree Build – S.T.E.A.M. Program

Monday, December 5: 6-7 p.m.

Join others as you use different building materials and S.T.E.A.M. to create festive holiday trees. For ages 7-12.

• Evening Storytime

Tuesday, December 13: 6-7 p.m.

Enjoy a storytime celebrating the coming of winter.For ages 3-8 and their parent/caregiver.

• Holiday Ornament Craft

December 15-17 – During library hours

Drop by the library to create an original tree ornament or gather supplies and craft one at home.

• Snow Queen Movie Night

Thursday, December 29: 2-4:30 p.m.

Join Elsa (Aka Miss Alicia) to watch a favorite Disney movie sequel and participate in activities based on water, fire, earth, and air. Register today by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/Teen Programs

• Adult STEM/Craft Take Home Bags for Adults

During library hours

Crafts, puzzles, recipes, and more available for adults to take home.

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open Hours: Mondays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments for one-on-one assistance are available on Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with free one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available. For more information, call the library at 570-966-0831.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, December 1 – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss Snowed in for Christmas by Sarah Morgan.

• Google Your Calendar for the New Year - Digital Literacy Specialty Classes

Friday, December 2: During library hours

Drop by the library and learn how to use Google Calendar to schedule important dates and to set personal goals for the new year.

• Cocoa and Crafts – Tweens/Teens

Monday, December 5: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Enjoy some hot cocoa and an opportunity to make a holiday gift. For Grades 6-12. Please register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library, or registering online.

• Cookie Decorating – Tweens/Teens

Monday, December 12: 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pick out some cookies to decorate and enjoy with friends in the teen space. Grades 6-12.

• Meet Libby the Library Reading App

Wednesday, December 14 – 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Learn how to sign up, browse, and borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from our digital library using the Libby App.

• New Year, New Book List with GoodReads and Excel - Digital Literacy Specialty Classes

Friday, December 16: During library hours

Learn all about Goodreads and/or Excel to make a booklist for the new year.

• Winter Wreath Wonderland

Saturday, December 17: During library hours

Create a winter-themed wreath with pine cones, pine boughs, ribbons and more to enjoy all winter long. Make one for yourself or gift it to friend or loved one! $10 per person.

• Holiday Interactive Movie Night – Tweens/Teens

Monday, December 19: 3:30-5 p.m.

Become a cotton-headed ninny muggins as part of our interactive movie night! Play along with a fun holiday movie about a human raised by Santa’s elves. Goodie bags and scripts provided. For Grades 6-12.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime

Wednesday, December 14 and 21: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.

• Snow Globes

Thursday, December 15: 4-5 p.m.

Make a sparkly winter snow globe. For Grades K-5.

• Cookies and a Craft

Saturday, December 17: During library hours

Drop by the library and decorate a cookie and make a winter craft to take home.

• Winter Break Reading Challenge

Thursday, December 19 through January 2

Keep reading over the holiday break. Choose a new book, read it and write a short review of it to be displayed in the library. Turn in completed reviews by January 2, 2023 to be entered to win prizes! Pick up a form at the library.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Mah Jongg

Friday, December 2, 16, and 30: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• Meet Libby the Library Reading App

Tuesday, December 6: 4-5 p.m.

Learn how to sign up, browse, and borrow free eBooks and audiobooks from our digital library using the Libby App.

• West End Readers

Thursday, December 8: 6-7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Connect with fellow book lovers as they watch the film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing. Bring a snack to share and your own beverage.

• Basic Crochet

Saturday, December 10: 10 a.m. to noon

Second Saturday of the Month

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the

library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color.

• Cooking with Friends

Thursday, December 15: 6-7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Find a holiday-themed recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share.

• Holiday Shoppe at the West End Library

November 25 - December 23 – During library hours

Visit the West End Library’s Holiday Shoppe to purchase unique decorations or gift ideas. Proceeds benefit West End Library.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Month – 3D Christmas Cactus

Month of December – During library hours

Make a 3D Christmas Cactus. All the pieces are adhesive, no gluing necessary. For ages 3-12. Available while supplies last.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesday, December 6, 13, 20, and 27: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age- appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• SUN Area Dairy Princess at Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, December 6: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

SUN Area Dairy Princess Mary Walter hosts a special holiday activity and storytime at the library. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773, or registering online.

• Holiday Make and Take Fun

Saturday, December 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A variety of holiday fun for kids ages 3-12. Measure out reindeer snack mix, make a mouse tree ornament, play a game, and take home a cookie decorating kit. Available while supplies last.

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, December 17: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.

