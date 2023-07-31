Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in August.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild

Monday, Aug. 21 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join members of the Quilt Guild for a day of quilting, sewing, and needlework. Bring your own materials. Those looking to attend all day are permitted to bring a bagged lunch and are responsible for clean-up.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesdays: 1-3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Book Talk: "20 Lives Ignited"

Thursday, Aug. 3: 6:30-8 p.m.

Join Tharifa Wenrich, one of the authors of "20 Lives Ignited: How 20 Women Over 60 are Creating Success on Their Own Terms," as she recounts her journey to overcome personal and professional obstacles.

• Discover or New Library App

Monday, Aug. 14: 6-7 p.m.

Learn how to download and use our new library app. Explore useful app features and how easy it is to search the library’s catalog in the palm of your hand.

• Master Gardeners — PA Native Plants

Monday, Aug. 21: 6:30-8 p.m.

Learn about plants native to our great state of Pennsylvania with the Snyder County Master Gardeners.

• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 6-7 p.m.

Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. This month's book will be "Yoga for a World Out of Balance" by Michael Stone. Feel free to try the practices and bring questions or reflections! Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, Aug. 4: 11-11:30 a.m.

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 30: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, Aug. 1 and 29: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Kids in the Garden

Monday, Aug. 7: 10-11 a.m.

Each week children help in the library’s garden by planting, weeding, and exploring different aspects of keeping a garden. For all ages!

• National Night Out

Tuesday, Aug. 1: 4 p.m.

Explore the wonders of spring with Miss Alicia! Watch spring come alive, create a nature journal, and enjoy nature-themed activities in this weekly nature club. For ages 5-10.

• Tween Trivia: All Things Disney

Wednesday, Aug. 2: 2-3:30 p.m.

Test your knowledge of all things Disney with our trivia afternoon!For ages 9-14.

• Play K - Cruise into Kindergarten

Aug. 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17: 2-3 p.m.

Get your kids ready for kindergarten with "Cruise into Kindergarten": a series of programs that allow children entering kindergarten to “play kindergarten” using activities and materials around themes that align with PA Early Learning Standards. This program is funded by the Cruise into Kindergarten initiative with materials and curriculum provided by the Office of Commonwealth Libraries

• Building Day at the Library

Monday, Aug. 14 and 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Use your imagination and the library’s building sets to construct and create your own castles, fortresses, towers and more! All ages welcome.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/Teen Programs

• Digital and Financial Literacy Classes

Open hours Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesdays, 1-6 p.m.

Learn basic computer programs like Google Suite, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and more with free one-on-one training from trained library staff. Free financial management training is also available.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, Aug. 3: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett.

• Who Dunnit? Murder Mystery Party

Saturday, Aug. 5: 3 p.m.

Come take a ride on the Orient Express and see if you can catch the killer and solve the murder mystery!An assortment of edibles from the 1930s will be available to try. Dress is casual, but participants may dress in period clothing. Registration required.

• Young Adult Writers Group

Thursday, Aug. 3: 2-3 p.m.

Grow confidence in your writing skills. Each meeting focuses on a new element of writing. For ages 12-18.

• Adult Writers Group

Thursday, Aug. 3: 5-6 p.m.

Grow confidence in your writing skills, receive encouragement, and connect with other local writers. There will be time to write in a group setting and offer critiques to other participants.

• Tween/Teen Brunch

Monday, Aug. 7: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring your lunch and we'll supply dessert and a fun activity. For Grades 6-12.

• Discover our New Library App

Wednesday, Aug. 23: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn how to download and use our new library app. Explore useful app features and how easy it is to search the library’s catalog in the palm of your hand.

• Games and Trivia

Monday, Aug. 28: 3:30-5 p.m.

Come to the Teen Space and make new friends as you start the school year. Have fun playing games and trivia while exploring all the activities available for teens at the library.

• I Need a Job! Finding and Applying for Jobs Online

Tuesday, Aug. 29: 4-6 p.m.

Many employers expect jobseekers to apply for jobs online. Learn how to complete online job applications and other related application processes.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime in the Park

Wednesday, Aug. 2 and 30: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us for crafts, games, songs, and STEM activities at the Mifflinburg Community Park, North Fifth Street.

• Baby and Toddler Water Play Day

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Have fun in the library's back yard! Hear a fun story, blow bubbles, and sing some songs too.

• Nature Suncatchers

Thursday, Aug. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Make a beautiful pressed flower suncatcher.

• Bilingual Story Hour/Una Hora de Cuentos Bilingues

Saturday, Aug. 5: 10-11 a.m.

Join Sra. Sheila and Sra. Linda for a bilingual Spanish/English storytime. Perfect for children and beginning Spanish language learners. Hear a story, sing songs, play games, and do a craft.

• Family Movie

Thursday, Aug. 10: 1 p.m.

Join us for a fun family movie about a young girl and her big red dog. Beat the afternoon heat and enjoy some snacks too.

• Creepy Crawly Bug Show

Wednesday, Aug. 9: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Get up close and personal with a variety of insects and learn why they are important to us. Join us at the Mifflinburg Community Park for a presentation by the Penn State Entomology Department. Sponsored by Service First Federal Credit Union.

• Engineering Club: Bubble Experiments

Thursday, Aug. 31: 4-5:30 p.m.

Pop by the library for our Engineering Club! It's a night all about bubbles. We will make bubble snakes, create bubble squares, and make a lava lamp to take home. For Grades 3-5.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Mah Jongg

Friday, Aug. 4 and 18: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• Book Outreach

Selection of books available at the Millmont and Laurelton Post Offices.

• West End Readers

Thursday, Aug. 10: 6-7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Connect with fellow book lovers as they discuss "All Girl Filling Station's Last Reunion" by Fannie Flagg. Each month our group will select and discuss a new book.

• Discover our New Library App

Thursday, Aug. 3: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Learn how to download and use our new library app. Explore useful app features and how easy it is to search the library’s catalog in the palm of your hand.

• Kindness Tree

Now through Aug. 17: During library hours

Write down on a paper heart or hand a way to show kindness to others or an act of kindness you have done. Then, add it to our kindness tree!

• End of Summer Picnic for Adults

Thursday, Aug. 17: 6-7 p.m.

Celebrate the end of our summer reading program with a picnic. All adult summer reading participants are welcome. Prepare a favorite dish to share with the group.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Month: Summer Grab Bag

Month of August: During library hours

Children can come to the library and pick a mystery craft out of a grab bag. Supplies are limited.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age- appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Children's Day at the West End Fair

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop by our table at the West End Fair to say "hi" and make a craft.

• Reading to Maverick with a Twist

Saturday, Aug. 26: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Celebrate Maverick’s fifth birthday! Wish Maverick, the library’s therapy dog, a happy birthday, and read him your favorite book. To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.

• End of Summer Picnic

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 4-6 p.m.

Children who participated in the summer reading program are invited, along with their parents, to a pizza picnic. Books and prizes will be given out at that time.

