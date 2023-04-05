Union County, Pa. — The Union County Library System, which includes the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, and West End Library in Laurelton, is hosting the following events in April.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online. For additional information, visit the UCLS website.

The Public Library for Union County

Adult/Teen Programs

• Teen Readers’ Club

Saturday, April 1 – noon to 1:00 pm

Do you absolutely love books and reading? Then join other teen readers as they discuss their favorite books and genres! This month the group chats about "Foul Lady Fortune" by Chloe Gong. Prior reading not required to join the meeting. For ages 14 and older.

• Conversational Spanish

Saturday, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29: 10-11 a.m.

Linda Kander, Spanish teacher, provides an informal class to learn Spanish or to brush up on your skills. All levels welcome! Classes are adapted to accommodate the varied skill levels. For ages 14 and older.

• Beginning Spanish

Saturday, April 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29: 11 a.m. to noon.

Led by experienced instructor/coach Linda Kander, these sessions offer an introduction to useful basic vocabulary, conversational expressions, and structures for practical use of the Spanish language. For ages 14 and older.

• Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, April 4, 11, 18 and 25: 1-3:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in playing the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game are welcome to socialize and play.

• Grief Support Group

Thursday, April 19: 6-7:30 p.m.

For anyone who has ever experienced a significant loss of a loved one or friend. Join Donna Miller, Bereavement Coordinator, as she helps guide you through the healing process.

• Calligraphy Workshop

Monday, April 24: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Nothing says "I love you" better than a hand-lettered card! Join local calligraphy artist Della Hutchison for a hands-on Intro to Calligraphy workshop. Learn to create your own card just in time for Mother's Day! (Or, Father's Day, graduation, or any special holiday!) All supplies will be provided.

• Master Gardeners — Planning Your Garden

Monday, April 17: 6:30-8 p.m.

Learn how to prepare your garden for springtime.

• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul

Tuesday, April 25: 6-7 p.m.

Join Yoga Therapist Dawn Shawley and others for enriching conversations based on yoga-related and other inspirational books. March's and April’s book for discussion is "Fierce Medicine" by Ana Forrest. Each meeting will open with a few minutes of grounding, breath awareness, and may include light movement, to be followed by discussion.

• All Things Books Facebook Group

Ongoing

Join our Facebook group page where patrons can share what they are currently reading, make recommendations, chat about favorite authors, join in book discussions, and more! Find the group at Facebook.com/groups/plucbooks.

• Philatelest E. Gallery Night

Thursday, April 6: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Immerse yourself in art, history, and community conversation at the Philatelist E. Gallery night. This Girl Scout Gold Award project aims to get people excited about history through programs and online content centered around postage stamps and other philatelic materials. Come see the display, chat with the gallery’s creator, Erin, and connect with history lovers of all ages. Light refreshments provided. Open to the public.

• Maximizing Social Security

Thursday, April 27 and Tuesday, May 2: 5-8 p.m.

Gain tools, insight, and strategies that will help you make informed decisions about Social Security so that you can maximize your benefit. To register, please call 888-822-6664. This course is sponsored by Adult Financial Education Services.

• Meet Libby from OverDrive

Monday, April 10: 6-7 p.m.

Learn how to search and borrow ebooks, audiobooks, and now magazines from our digital library!

Children's Programs

• Baby Storytime

Friday, April 7, 14, 21, and 28: 11-11:30 a.m.

A storytime based on the “Mother Goose on the Loose” program, which shows that children learn best through routine and repetition in a nurturing environment. Learn songs, rhymes, fingerplays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 0-2.

• Toddler Storytime

Wednesday, April 5, 12, 19, 26: 9:30-10 a.m.

Join Ms. Mary for an in-person storytime with books, songs, rhymes, finger plays, and simple ASL signs. For ages 1-2.

• Preschool Storytime

Tuesday, April 4, 11, 18, and 25: 10-11 a.m.

Join Miss Alicia to sing songs, read books, and learn some simple ASL signs centered around a different theme each week. For ages 3-5.

• Sewing Saturday

Saturday, April 1: 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Come learn some new skills with a needle and thread or practice old ones. Go home with a bookmark to display or put in a keepsake jar. For ages 6 and older.

• Nature Club

Monday, April 3, 10, 17, 24 and May 1: 4-5 p.m.

Explore the wonders of spring with Miss Alicia! Watch spring come alive, create a nature journal, and enjoy nature-themed activities in this weekly nature club. For ages 5-10.

• LEGO Night

Tuesday, April 11: 4-7 p.m. p.m.

Whether you're a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you! Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations. Legos are cleaned after each session.

• Evening Storytime

Tuesday, April 25: 6-7 p.m.

A special evening storytime for children to attend with their special grown-up. PJ’s welcome. For ages 3-8.

• Building Storytime —Week of the Young Child

Wednesday, April 5: 9:30-10 a.m.

When children build together they embrace teamwork and develop their social and early literacy skills. Grab some materials and create! For ages 1-5.

• Family Board Games

Thursday, April 6 and 27: 1-7 p.m.

Bring your family to the library to play board games from the library’s collection.

• Arts and Crafts —Week of the Young Child

Thursday, April 6: 10-11 a.m.

Develop creativity, social skills, and fine motor skills with an open-ended art project that lets children make choices, use their imaginations, and create with their hands. For ages 1-5.

• Philatelist E. Family Day

Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m. to noon

Kids and their families are invited to the Philatelist E. Family Day to learn about history through hands-on activities. This Girl Scout Gold Award project aims to get people excited about history through programs and online content centered around postage stamps and other philatelic materials. Participate through crafts, puzzles, and a scavenger hunt. Snacks will be provided. Open to the public.

• The Egg Drop Challenge

Saturday, April 15: 10-11 a.m.

Test your STEAM skills with this version of the classic egg drop challenge! For ages 7-12.

• Wiggle & Waggle Program

Thursday, April 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, April 28: noon to 4 p.m.; Saturday, April 29: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come wiggle and waggle your winter blues away during this open play time for wobblers, toddlers, and preschoolers. We will have gross motor skill stations set up for you to move and groove with your child.

Herr Memorial Library

Programs for all ages

• Book in a Jar

Months of April, May, and June

Patrons guess at the title and author of a book that is shredded in a jar for a gift card to a local restaurant.

• Monthly STEM Activity

During library hours

Pick up a STEM Activity for children and adults at the library.

Adult/Teen Programs

• Financial Literacy Classes

Monday, April 3 and 17: 1-4 p.m.

Financial Literacy Basics with Mifflinburg Bank.

• Special Stitches Group

Wednesdays: 10-11 a.m.

Join knitters and crocheters of all skill levels. Enjoy friendly conversation and share tips and tricks as you work on your latest project. An instructor is on hand to teach knitting basics for beginners. The library has a supply of yarn and needles.

• Novel Thoughts Book Club

Thursday, April 6: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

First Thursday of the month

Join fellow book lovers and discuss "West with Giraffes" by Lynda Rutledge.

• Anime Movie Night

Monday, April 24: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Enjoy an evening watching anime and sampling some Japanese snacks.For Grades 6-12.

• Meet Libby from OverDrive

Wednesday, April 5: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn how to search and borrow ebooks, audiobooks and now magazines from our digital library!

• Adult STEM/Craft Take Home Bags for Adults

During library hours

Crafts, puzzles, recipes, and more available for adults to take home.

• Poetry Path

Monday, April 17: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Celebrate National Poetry Month by decorating the area around the library with art and your favorite poetry. For grades 6-12.

Children's Programs

• Toddler/Preschool Discovery Storytime

Wednesday, April 5, 12, 19 and 26: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join a weekly storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.

• Bunny Hunt

Month of April: During library hours

Hunt for the bunnies hiding around the library. Find them all and receive a sweet treat. For children of all ages.

• Paper Lilies

Thursday, April 6: During library hours.

Drop by the library to make tissue paper lilies as a spring decoration. For children of all ages.

• Moms and Babies Meetup

Tuesday, April 18: 11:30 a.m.

A meetup for new moms and their babies (birth to age 2). Sing songs, listen to a short story, and learn baby sign language. Connect with other moms and discuss parenting and general topics.

• Afternoon Discover Storytime

Thursday, April 20: 2-3 p.m.

Join an afternoon storytime with Ms. Sheila for children 2-6 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games, and STEM activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning.

• LEGO Fun Night

Thursday, April 20: 4-5 p.m.

Engage in games, challenges, and creative free builds with LEGOS! For Grades K-5.

• Earth Day Craft: Recycled Paper Seed Bombs

Saturday, April 22: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Drop by the library on Earth Day and make wildflower seed bombs. Family activity.

West End Library

Adult Programs

• Mah Jongg

Friday, April 7 and 21: 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game.

• Book Outreach

Selection of books available at the Millmont and Laurelton Post Offices.

• West End Readers

Thursday, April 13: 6-7 p.m.

Second Thursday of the Month

Watch the film adaptation of "The Pelican Brief" by John Grisham. Bring a snack to share and your own beverage. Pajamas welcome!

• Basic Crochet

Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m. to noon.

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color.

• Penn's Creek: The Public Highway

Thursday, April 20: 5:30 p.m.

Edward Slavishak, Professor of History at Susquehanna University, will give a talk on attempts to develop the Penn’s Creek area during the early 1800s.

• Meet Libby from OverDrive

Tuesday, April 25: 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Learn how to search and borrow ebooks, audiobooks and now magazines from our digital library!

• Cooking with Friends

Thursday, April 27: 6-7 p.m.

Find a spring recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepare a dish to share.

• Book Signing with Chris Ring

Saturday, April 29: 1-3:30 p.m.

Comic book creator Chris Ring will be selling and signing copies of his new children's graphic novel "Seamus the Famous: The Eternity Run." Attendees receive a Batman or Mandalorian print for free. There will also be a display of comic books from the 1940s to the present day.

Children's Programs

• Craft of the Month – Wind-up Bunny

Month of April – During library hours

The April Craft of the Month is a Wind-Up Bunny. Choice of blue with chick, pink with egg, or white with carrot. For ages 3-12. Younger children will need assistance. Available while supplies last.

• Preschool Story and Activity Time!

Tuesday, April 4, 11, 18 and 25: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Join us each week for our in-person storytime that includes a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age- appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested getting ready for kindergarten activities. For children up to age 5 along with a parent/caregiver. Parents must stay with children during class.

• Fab Lab

Saturday, April 15: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Discover the library’s building sets and other STEM kits. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

• Reading with Maverick

Saturday, April 22: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Children are welcome to read their favorite books to Maverick, the library’s certified therapy dog.

• Storytime with Maverick

Wednesday, April 12: 4:30 p.m.

Children and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend a special storytime with Maverick and Miss Wendy.

