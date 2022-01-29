Tax Season is here. All IRS and PA tax forms and schedules can be downloaded and printed at any of the three Union County Libraries: Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.

Please call ahead for availability. Forms can be prepared in advance for pick up; cost for printing the forms will be collected at pickup. The public also has the option of having tax forms emailed to them.

Public computers are available at each Library.

The Union County libraries have 1040 and 1040SR forms in small quantities.

Federal forms may be obtained through the IRS website at www.irs.gov and may be printed at the libraries. Call the IRS at 800-829-3676 to request tax forms, instruction booklets, or publications be mailed directly to you.

Forms may also be picked up at the office of US Representative Fred Keller, 713 Bridge St., Room 29, Selinsgrove. The deadline to file is Monday, April 18, 2022.

Request PA Tax forms be mailed to your home by calling the PA Department of Revenue at 1-888-PATAXES. To file PA taxes online or to download & print forms go to https://www.mypath.pa.gov.

Tax preparation is available by appointment with the Community Action Agency in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg. For more information and to schedule an appointment call 570-374-0181 or 1-877-497-1257. Library staff cannot offer tax preparation assistance.

For more information on taxes, please visit the Union County Library System webpage.