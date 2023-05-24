Union County, Pa. — Join together in kindness, friendship, and unity as part of the Union County Library System’s Summer Quest program, “All Together Now.”

Through the generous support of Fulton Financial Advisors at Fulton Bank, Summer Quest programs that encourage children, teens and adults to read and explore are being offered by Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and West End Library in Laurelton.

The program, which runs from June 1 to Aug. 12, offers fun and engaging opportunities for all ages to promote reading and learning throughout the summer. Featured programs this year include a live reptile show, weekly crafts, movie nights, and S.T.E.A.M. activities.

Participants aim to complete a 1,000-minute reading challenge to earn Brag Tags, books, and prizes! Start tracking reading minutes on June 1 with the easy-to-use Reader Zone app. A weekly paper reading log is available at the library and online to download for those who wish to track reading without the app.

All programs are free of charge.

Kick-off events:

Herr Memorial Library, Wed., May 31 , during library hours: Welcome to Camp Kindness

Public Library for Union County, Thurs., June 8 at 6:30 pm: Forgotten Friend Reptile Show

West End Library, Tues., June 6 , during library hours: Summer Quest sign-up day

Visit Union CountyLibraries.org/SummerQuest2023 for more information and a list of summer programs or call Herr Memorial Library 570-966-0831, the Public Library for Union County at 570-523-1172, or the West End Library at 570-922-4773 .

