The Public Library for Union County’s annual book sale—featuring more than 20,000 items—is set for July.

The sale will be held Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday, July 22 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg (Route 45).

Items for sale include sorted hardcover and paperback books in a variety of genres for all ages.

Books are sold for $25 per bag with bags provided at the door.

The church is air-conditioned and has an accessible entrance.

The hours for the sale will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 am to 7 pm; and Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm.

For more information, visit the library website at UnionCountyLibraries.org/plucbooksale or call 570-523-1172.

