Wellsboro, Pa. -- This Thursday, Oct. 22 and next Thursday, Oct. 29 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. the last two Wellsboro Growers Markets will be on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, weather permitting.

Linda Baldassari will be at the New View Farm booth on Oct. 22 with Linda Sweely’s English Christmas Cake snack packs; freshly made cinnamon buns; breads, including focaccia, sourdough, herb, everything, multigrain, and beer; and cinnamon raisin and everything bagels; maple syrup and maple cream; honey and creamed honey; jams and jellies; tomato relish; jalapeno pepper spread; candy; garlic, lettuce, pesto, sauerkraut, horseradish, and sprouts.

At the Between Two Rivers Maple Products booth on Oct. 22 will be Sally and Jeff Jones with pumpkin maple whoopie pies; maple cinnamon buns and maple sticky buns; maple candied pecans and almonds; and maple syrup and candies.

Neither New View Farm nor Between Two Rivers Maple Products will be at the Oct. 29 market.

Gary and Cheryl Keeney will be at this Thursday’s market with winter squash, onions, cauliflower, cabbage, pumpkins, gourds, ornamental corn, and popcorn bunches from the Keeney Farm.

Ray and Janet MacWhinnie of Udder Merry Mac Farm will bring their own lettuce blend, basil, artisan tomatoes, arugula, mixed greens, mini cucumbers, beet greens, sweet peppers, and freshly picked raspberries.

If they have enough vegetables and fruits, the Keeney and Udder Merry Mac farms will be at the Oct. 29 market.

At the Oct. 22 and 29 markets will be the pound cake lady, Kathy Siegrist of Bakery 303. This Thursday, she is bringing the Breast Cancer Awareness Month party pound cakes decorated inside and out with red, pink and white sprinkles and to the Oct. 29 market, the fall party pound cakes with red, orange, yellow, and brown sprinkles. On Oct. 22, Siegrist will also be offering her apple cinnamon, classic butter, lemon with lemon glaze, serious chocolate and coconut pound cakes.

Liz McLelland of Yorkshire Meadows will have her freshly made apple dumplings; pecan sandies; salted caramel shortbread; pumpkin bars; lemon bars; scones; shortbread cookies; ginger cookies; peanut butter cookies; Eccles cakes; carrot cakes; lemon and lime curd; triple berry jam, and orange marmalade at the Oct. 22 and 29 markets.

To both markets Jean LaCroce of Heart Dog Delectables is bringing her freshly made and decorated dog bones, paw prints, dog and cat faces and stick figures, spiders, bats and mummies, some specially decorated for Halloween and others for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She will also be offering stained glass suncatchers in different designs, such as hearts, paw prints, dogs, cancer ribbons, moons, and bears.

Frank Maffei, owner of Staggering Unicorn Winery and a winemaker for almost 30 years, will host free tastings and sell wines he has created, such as cranberry, pineapple strawberry, raspberry, blackberry, and mint chocolate as well as other flavors at the Oct. 22 and 29 markets.

Customers are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.