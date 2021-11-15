Selinsgrove, Pa. – Susquehanna University and Lehigh Carbon Community College have partnered to make it easier for Lehigh Valley students to continue their education and earn a bachelor’s degree.

Susquehanna University President Jonathan Green and Lehigh Carbon Community College President Ann D. Bieber signed a transfer agreement that will offer Lehigh Carbon graduates guaranteed admission to Susquehanna University.

“Susquehanna has been identified among the top 10% of higher education institutions for return on investment, highlighting the advantages of a liberal arts education as preparation for navigating the complexities of our evermore dynamic world,” Green said. “A college degree remains one of the best investments a family can make, and in particular a liberal arts education provides students with the soft skills necessary for lasting career success. We believe our mission aligns perfectly with that of Lehigh Carbon and we look forward to ensuring a seamless transition for Lehigh Carbon graduates who choose Susquehanna to complete their journey toward a bachelor’s degree.”

Students at Lehigh Carbon who submit a letter of intent to attend Susquehanna University prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours will have the following benefits:

Guaranteed admission into a bachelor’s degree program with third-year (junior) status at Susquehanna University upon completion of an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree.

Eligibility for an academic scholarship from Susquehanna University of up to $32,000 per year based on their grade point average at Lehigh Carbon during the application phase.

Eligibility for an additional $5,000 scholarship from Susquehanna University per year if students are members of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

“This agreement is another example of how strong partnerships and collaborative efforts provide expansive opportunities for students,” said Bieber. “Our partnership with Susquehanna University paves the way for our students to achieve a seamless transfer to earn their bachelor’s degree and provides access to generous scholarships, ensuring an affordable pathway to a transformative education from two excellent institutions.”

For information about admission to LCCC, email admissions@lccc.edu or call 610-799-1575. For information about admission or transfer to Susquehanna, email suadmiss@susque.edu or call 570-372-4260.