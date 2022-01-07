Reprinted with permission from First News Now.

Tioga County, Pa. -- More and dogs are going missing, and it takes a toll on owners and the community every time. It is especially concerning if the dog is injured, which is the case for Grace, a Mountain Cur, last seen in Millerton, Pa.

In the Millerton area, Grace has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, after being struck by a car. Grace is reportedly injured and without a name tag. However, she does have a grey Seresto collar on.

Grace's owner, Mike Cornacchio, is presently asking Millerton residents to keep their eyes open as sightings of the injured dog are desperately needed. Sightings of the dog will help searchers narrow their search and will help them to locate Grace much faster so she can be treated and reunited with her owner.

In the Wellsboro area, Tinsel has been missing since Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, from Tiadaghton Hill Road, just past Stonyfork Hunts. She is without her collar.

In any lost pet rescue, it is usually local residents from the area where the dog went missing that end up helping find the lost animal.

The public is being asked to check trail cameras and outdoor security cameras for any sightings of the dog, and to check porches, sheds, and abandoned buildings, which are all good places to look for a lost dog.

Looking in and around barns or sheds is also being requested. Even checking with your neighbors who may not be on social media and letting them know there is a lost dog in the area can help.

At this time, it is most important to get the word out that Grace and Tinsel are missing and a sighting would greatly help those searching for the dogs.

If seen, please do not approach or call to Grace or Tinsel as they are easily frightened.

If you see Grace, call her owners at 607-331-9514 or the Tioga County Humane Officer, Krys Knecht Mayall, at 484-241-5650.

If you see Tinsel, call her owners at at (570) 404-7944 or (570) 404-0800 or the Tioga County Humane Officer, Krys Knecht Mayall, at (484) 241-5650.