Berwick, Pa. -- The Salvation Army Berwick Corps has entered a new partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to deliver food boxes to seniors in need using DoorDash, a popular food delivery service.

Starting this month, the corps will take over the food box distribution program from the local Senior Citizens Center and deliver food boxes to 50 local seniors in need of assistance, including those in compromising and at-risk situations, protecting them from exposure to COVID-19.

DoorDash deliveries are planned to begin in late April. Once deliveries begin, re-registration for the program will start in May.

The monthly boxes supply clients with shelf-stable nutritious food and some dairy perishables. There are expected to be 20 to 25 drivers available to make deliveries. DoorDash’s GPS and checking system allows seniors to accept boxes at their doorstep and check off on deliveries, including when clients are away from home.

“This is an exciting, innovative new way of doing what we’ve done for generations,” said Capt. Michael Buzzard, Corps Officer, The Salvation Army Berwick Corps. “The best part for us is that this is a new ministry opportunity that requires no funding on our end and very little change from our already established social service ministries.”

Supported by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, this program is a part of DoorDash’s Project Dash initiative, which helps deliver an estimated 15 million meals nationwide to those in need in more than 900 cities.

Food supplies will be dropped off at The Salvation Army Berwick Corps’ distribution center a day before deliveries. The food is then organized by The Salvation Army staff and volunteers and assigned out to delivery drivers.

The Salvation Army Berwick Corps has a history of offering food assistance to those in need throughout Berwick. With the help of generous donations from Weis Markets, GIANT and Aldi, the corps offers three community meals each week that include groceries with a hot meal. On Saturdays, the corps offers meal aid in conjunction with the charity United Way once a month through the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank emergency food pantry.

For more information about the new program, visit the Berwick Salvation Army website or call (570) 759-1214.



