In a display of country music tradition, the band Twitty & Lynn will perform their iconic grandparent's major hits for Sullivan County this May.

Tayla Lynn, grandchild of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, grandchild of Conway Twitty, will deliver hit songs and share stories behind the music. The duo will also share their stories about growing up with their superstar grandparents.

The "Twitty & Lynn Concert" will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 26 at the Forksville Fairgrounds. The fair will include other vendors and performers: Heather Olsen will perform Patsy Cline favorites at 6:30 p.m. and AM Flasback will provide the “Sounds on the Fairgrounds" beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.

Hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County, event proceeds will benefit area children.

