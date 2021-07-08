July days in Pennsylvania often fuse together with deep humidity and staunch heat.

July 17, 1996, was no different. But for Montoursville locals, that particular day feels like a fever dream. Unlike the fusion of most summer days, July 17 has left a different and indelible impression in the memory of Lycoming County locals.

Montoursville Area High School students and chaperones were embarking on a summer excursion to Paris, sponsored by the school’s French Club that day in 1996. For many, this would be their first time out of the country, exploring a different corner of the world, teeming with new and exciting culture.

The students and chaperones travelled to New York together for the flight that would be taking them to France. Around 8:31 that evening, nearly 12 minutes after take-off, TWA Flight 800, embarking to Paris from Kennedy International Airport, crashed into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Long Island.

Of the 230 occupants, all lost their lives, including 21 Montoursville residents. Sixteen of those 21 were high school students.

David Winner, a Lycoming County native, was asked to be a driver for the NBC News correspondents that week. “I was called at 3:30 in the morning, asked if I heard about the crash,” he recalled.

“I picked up the NBC news correspondent a few hours later from the airport. And already by then everyone knew. It was devastating,” he said. “And to have to re-live it every day with the media here...to see the scenes outside of the high school...it was just heart-wrenching.”

July 17 has since served as a day for the community to perform 21 random acts of kindness - one for each life lost. This year, as the community prepares to recognize the 25th anniversary, there will be a 5k Cross Country race, as well as a 2.1 Mile Memorial walk through Indian Park in Montoursville.

The race will support ThinkBIG, a charity which helps families battling pediatric cancer. Stephanie Bedison, an organizer of the event said, “As we have received responses to the event, we are reassured by the number of people grateful that we are not forgetting what happened on TWA Flight 800 and our losses.”

There has been an ardent response to the Memorial Run/Walk with a great number of registered participants. “I believe it shows the spirit of Montoursville,” Bedison said with regards to the generous support.

The memory of those lost in TWA Flight 800 lives on and exists beyond July 17. But each year this particular day gives the public a unique time to cherish and honor their lives in a communal, collective way.

Montoursville Mayor Steve Bagwell reflected, “Every anniversary of Flight 800 brings reflection, loving memories, and mourning... In some communities they use terms like, 'we hope' and 'we think' about how they might act and treat each other in a time of unimaginable loss. Montoursville knows without doubt who we are and that is kind and loving people who will never let each other down.”

As we near the 25th anniversary of Flight 800, it bodes well to communally remember and honor what was lost, but also to cherish the bond the community shares.

Mayor Bagwell continued, “Montoursville is a great community that has always been closely tied together and always will be. The days after Flight 800 made that more apparent, but it was always there. Anyone living in Montoursville at the time is bonded in another way that we pray no future generation will be.”

In memory ~ Jessica Aikey, Daniel Baszczewski, Michelle Bohlin, Jordan Bower, Monica Cox, Deborah Dickey (chaperone), Douglas Dickey (chaperone), Carol Fry (chaperone), Claire Gallagher, Julia Grimm, Rance Hettler, Amanda Karschner, Jody Loudenslager, Cheryl Nibert, Kim Rogers, Judith Rupert (chaperone), Larissa Uzupis, Jacqueline Watson, Monica Weaver, Eleanor Wolfson (chaperone), Wendy Wolfson ~