Northumberland -- After a canceled celebration last year, the Friends of Joseph Priestley House will hold their annual Twelfth Night Celebration this year. Twelfth Night, also known as Epiphany Eve, is a festival that usually takes place on the last 12 days of Christmas, marking the Epiphany.

This year’s celebration at the Joseph Priestley House will occur on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The celebration will include the customary Twelfth-Night Cake. The person that finds a bean in a slice of cake gets a crown and a person that finds a clove in a slice of cake gets a jester hat for the night. In addition to the cake, other light refreshments will be served.

Traditional colonial music and Christmas carols will be provided by Bloomsburg Music Ensemble, a Choral group representing the Unitarian Church, and Fiddler Beverley Conrad.

Ron Blatchley (as Joseph Priestley) will conduct chemistry demonstrations in the Pond Building at 4:30 and 5:30. Seating is limited and tickets for each session are available in the Visitors Center.

The Joseph Priestley House will be open for self-guided tours with docents dressed in period costumes in each room to answer any questions. The house will be traditionally decorated with pine, holly, and candles. The dining room table will be set for the holiday with a special centerpiece.

When guests arrive at the Visitor Center they will be escorted by lantern to the Priestley House and Pond Building.

The Twelfth Night Celebration is free and open to the public. Wearing masks is encouraged and appreciated.