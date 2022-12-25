HappySPCAHoliday_2022

Trouble, a shelter dog at the SPCA, licks up a happy holidays greeting in peanut butter. Yum!

 From Lycoming County SPCA Facebook page

Williamsport, Pa. — Everyone deserves a gift on Christmas, even the animals at the Lycoming County SPCA.

It's a yearly tradition to give each of the animals at the SPCA a present. The gifts come from the toy drive, and volunteers wrap them up.

You can watch them open their presents on an SPCA livestream!

