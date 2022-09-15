Coudersport, Pa. — State troopers with the Coudersport barracks will offer child safety seat checks for parents and caregivers on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, held in conjunction with the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, will take place at the ambulance hall at 122 E. Second Street.

Troopers ask that you bring the child safety seat and the instructions, along with the vehicle's manual. The checks will take approximately 30 minutes.

If you can't make the checkpoint, but would still like your seat checked, call the barracks at 814-274-8690.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.