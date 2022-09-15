Car seat.jpg

Coudersport, Pa. — State troopers with the Coudersport barracks will offer child safety seat checks for parents and caregivers on Sunday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The event, held in conjunction with the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, will take place at the ambulance hall at 122 E. Second Street.

Troopers ask that you bring the child safety seat and the instructions, along with the vehicle's manual. The checks will take approximately 30 minutes.

If you can't make the checkpoint, but would still like your seat checked, call the barracks at 814-274-8690.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.