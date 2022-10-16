Halloween Town, U.S.A – The time for costumes and candy is almost here! What are the Trick-or-Treat days in your neighborhood? NorthcentralPa.com has compiled a list.
Don't see your borough/town/city on the list? Email news@northcentralPa.com to let us know. We'll update periodically.
Bradford
Towanda
- YMCA Trunk or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 4-5:30 p.m.
- Halloween Parade: Sat. Oct 29, 7 p.m.
Centre
Miles Township
- Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Bald Eagle Township
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Howard Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Walker Township
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Clinton
Avis Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
City of Lock Haven
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct 31, 6-8 p.m.
Loganton Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Flemington Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Castanea
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct 31, 6-8 p.m.
Mill Hall Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Renovo Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
South Renovo
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Beech Creek Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Lamar Township
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Chapman Township
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Pine Creek Township
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Columbia
Town of Bloomsburg
- Trick or Treat: Mon., Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.
Catawissa
- Halloween Parade: Sat., Oct. 29, begins at 7:30 p.m
Lycoming
Jersey Shore Borough
- Bald Birds Brewing Trunk or Treat: Sun. Oct. 30 starts at 2 p.m.
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Muncy Borough
- Trunk or Treat by Families United Network: Sunday, Oct. 30, 1:30-4 p.m. at 145 Ashler Manor Dr. Muncy, PA
City of Williamsport
- Williamsport Business Association downtown Trick or Treat: Wed. Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.
- Williamsport Crosscutters Boomer's Drive Thru Trick or Treat: Friday Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark.
Montoursville Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Loyalsock Township
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Montgomery Borough
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Hughesville Borough
- Halloween Parade: Mon. Oct. 31, 5:30-6 p.m.
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Woodward Township
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Montour
Danville Borough
- Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Mahoning Township
- Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.
Northumberland
Shamokin
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
City of Sunbury
- Sunbury Halloween Parade: Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
Potter
Coudersport Borough
- Coudersport Borough Office Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m.
- Trick or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
Snyder
Selinsgrove
- Halloween Parade: Tues. Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 19)
- Downtown Business Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Community Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31
Middleburg
- Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Tioga
Wellsboro
- Halloween Parade: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.
- Trick or Treat: Monday, Oct. 31 immediately following Halloween Parade
Mansfield
- Trunk or Treat: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Smythe Park
- Trick or Treat: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Union
City of Lewisburg
- Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 5:30-8 p.m.
If you plan to give out candy, leave your front light on. We hope you enjoy the holiday and stay safe!