Halloween Town, U.S.A – The time for costumes and candy is almost here! What are the Trick-or-Treat days in your neighborhood? NorthcentralPa.com has compiled a list.

Don't see your borough/town/city on the list? Email news@northcentralPa.com to let us know. We'll update periodically.

Bradford

Towanda

YMCA Trunk or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 4-5:30 p.m.

Halloween Parade: Sat. Oct 29, 7 p.m.

Centre

Miles Township

Bald Eagle Township

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Howard Borough

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Walker Township

Clinton

Avis Borough

City of Lock Haven

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct 31, 6-8 p.m.

Loganton Borough

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Flemington Borough

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Castanea

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mill Hall Borough

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Renovo Borough

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

South Renovo

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Beech Creek Borough

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lamar Township

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Chapman Township

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pine Creek Township

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Columbia

Town of Bloomsburg

Trick or Treat: Mon., Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

Catawissa

Halloween Parade: Sat., Oct. 29, begins at 7:30 p.m

Lycoming

Jersey Shore Borough

Bald Birds Brewing Trunk or Treat: Sun. Oct. 30 starts at 2 p.m.

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Muncy Borough

Trunk or Treat by Families United Network: Sunday, Oct. 30, 1:30-4 p.m. at 145 Ashler Manor Dr. Muncy, PA

City of Williamsport

Williamsport Business Association downtown Trick or Treat: Wed. Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.

Williamsport Crosscutters Boomer's Drive Thru Trick or Treat: Friday Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Montoursville Borough

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Loyalsock Township

Montgomery Borough

Hughesville Borough

Halloween Parade: Mon. Oct. 31, 5:30-6 p.m.

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Woodward Township

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Montour

Danville Borough

Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Mahoning Township

Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Northumberland

Shamokin

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

City of Sunbury

Sunbury Halloween Parade: Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Potter

Coudersport Borough

Coudersport Borough Office Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m.

Trick or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.

Snyder

Selinsgrove

Halloween Parade: Tues. Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 19)

Downtown Business Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31

Middleburg

Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Tioga

Wellsboro

Halloween Parade: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

Trick or Treat: Monday, Oct. 31 immediately following Halloween Parade

Mansfield

Trunk or Treat: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., Smythe Park

Trick or Treat: Monday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Union

City of Lewisburg

Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 5:30-8 p.m.

If you plan to give out candy, leave your front light on. We hope you enjoy the holiday and stay safe!

