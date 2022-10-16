TrickorTreat_2022.jpg

When can the skeletons, ghouls, and otherwise costumed-kids get their candy this year?

 Canva

Halloween Town, U.S.A – The time for costumes and candy is almost here! What are the Trick-or-Treat days in your neighborhood? NorthcentralPa.com has compiled a list.

Don't see your borough/town/city on the list? Email news@northcentralPa.com to let us know. We'll update periodically.

Bradford

Towanda

  • YMCA Trunk or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Halloween Parade: Sat. Oct 29, 7 p.m.

Centre

Miles Township

Bald Eagle Township 

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Howard Borough

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. 

Walker Township

Clinton

Avis Borough

Avis.png

City of Lock Haven

Loganton Borough

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Flemington Borough

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Castanea

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mill Hall Borough

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. 

Renovo Borough

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

South Renovo

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Beech Creek Borough

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lamar Township 

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Chapman Township

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pine Creek Township 

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Pine Creek.jpg

Columbia

Town of Bloomsburg 

  • Trick or Treat: Mon., Oct. 31, 6-9 p.m.

Catawissa

  • Halloween Parade: Sat., Oct. 29, begins at 7:30 p.m

Lycoming

Jersey Shore Borough 

  • Bald Birds Brewing Trunk or Treat: Sun. Oct. 30 starts at 2 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Muncy Borough

City of Williamsport

  • Williamsport Business Association downtown Trick or Treat: Wed. Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.
  • Williamsport Crosscutters Boomer's Drive Thru Trick or Treat: Friday Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Montoursville Borough

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Loyalsock Township

Montgomery Borough

Hughesville Borough 

  • Halloween Parade: Mon. Oct. 31, 5:30-6 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Woodward Township

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Montour

Danville Borough

  • Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Mahoning Township

  • Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Northumberland

Shamokin

City of Sunbury

  • Sunbury Halloween Parade: Thursday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Potter

Coudersport Borough

  • Coudersport Borough Office Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
Coudersport Trunk or Treat.jpg

Snyder

Selinsgrove

  • Halloween Parade: Tues. Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 19)
  • Downtown Business Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Community Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31 

Middleburg 

  • Trick or Treat: Mon. Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Tioga

Wellsboro

  • Halloween Parade: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat: Monday, Oct. 31 immediately following Halloween Parade

Mansfield

Union

City of Lewisburg

  • Trick or Treat: Sat. Oct. 29, 5:30-8 p.m.

If you plan to give out candy, leave your front light on. We hope you enjoy the holiday and stay safe! 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.