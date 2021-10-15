Trick, trunk, or treat nights in NCPA

Halloween Town, U.S.A – The time for costumes and candy is almost here! What are the Trick-or-Treat days in your neighborhood? NorthcentralPa.com has compiled a list.

Montoursville Borough

  • Trick or treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Loyalsock Township

  • Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Avis Borough

  • Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Montgomery Borough

  • Parade: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.
  • Trick or Treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hughesville Borough 

  • Parade: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m.
  • Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Hughesville Campground Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

South Williamsport Borough

  • Trick or Treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

City of Lock Haven

  • Parade: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.
  • Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Borough 

  • Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Bald Birds Brewing Trunk or Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Muncy Borough

  • Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

City of Williamsport

  • YMCA Trunk or Treat: Friday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.
  • St. Joseph's The Worker Parish Trunk or Treat: Friday, Oct. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • City Church Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
  • New Covenant Church Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
  • Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Selinsgrove Borough

  • Trick or treating: Sunday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Town of Bloomsburg 

  • Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

We hope you enjoy the holiday and stay safe! 


