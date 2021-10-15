Halloween Town, U.S.A – The time for costumes and candy is almost here! What are the Trick-or-Treat days in your neighborhood? NorthcentralPa.com has compiled a list.
Don't see your borough/town/city on the list? Email news@northcentralPa.com to let us know. We'll update periodically.
Montoursville Borough
- Trick or treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Loyalsock Township
- Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Avis Borough
- Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
Montgomery Borough
- Parade: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.
- Trick or Treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Hughesville Borough
- Parade: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m.
- Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Hughesville Campground Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
South Williamsport Borough
- Trick or Treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
City of Lock Haven
- Parade: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.
- Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Borough
- Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
- Bald Birds Brewing Trunk or Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Muncy Borough
- Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
City of Williamsport
- YMCA Trunk or Treat: Friday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.
- St. Joseph's The Worker Parish Trunk or Treat: Friday, Oct. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.
- City Church Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
- New Covenant Church Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
- Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Selinsgrove Borough
- Trick or treating: Sunday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.
Town of Bloomsburg
- Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
We hope you enjoy the holiday and stay safe!