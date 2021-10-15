Halloween Town, U.S.A – The time for costumes and candy is almost here! What are the Trick-or-Treat days in your neighborhood? NorthcentralPa.com has compiled a list.

Don't see your borough/town/city on the list? Email news@northcentralPa.com to let us know. We'll update periodically.

Montoursville Borough

Trick or treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Loyalsock Township

Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Avis Borough

Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Montgomery Borough

Parade: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

Trick or Treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Hughesville Borough

Parade: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m.

Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hughesville Campground Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

South Williamsport Borough

Trick or Treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

City of Lock Haven

Parade: Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m.

Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Borough

Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bald Birds Brewing Trunk or Treat: Sunday, Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Muncy Borough

Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

City of Williamsport

YMCA Trunk or Treat: Friday, Oct. 22, 6-8 p.m.

St. Joseph's The Worker Parish Trunk or Treat: Friday, Oct. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.

City Church Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

New Covenant Church Trunk or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Trick or Treating: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Selinsgrove Borough

Trick or treating: Sunday, Oct. 31 6-8 p.m.

Town of Bloomsburg

Trick or treating: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

We hope you enjoy the holiday and stay safe!