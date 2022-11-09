Williamsport, Pa. — Lane restrictions will begin on West Fourth Street as the City of Williamsport undertakes a tree planting project.

The City will be planting trees on Thursday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 14 between Funston Avenue and Oliver Avenue.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section What's up this weekend? November 11-13