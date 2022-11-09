CONSTRUCTION ALERT
NCPA

Williamsport, Pa. — Lane restrictions will begin on West Fourth Street as the City of Williamsport undertakes a tree planting project.

The City will be planting trees on Thursday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 14 between Funston Avenue and Oliver Avenue. 

Motorists can expect lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!