Lock Haven, Pa. — Castanea Township will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony this week, featuring visits from some favorite holiday characters, live music, and sweet treats.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at the corner of Brown Street and Jarret Avenue in Castanea, just outside of Lock Haven.

The event will feature free appearances and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Elves on a Shelf, and The Grinch and Max. In addition, the Millbrook Youth Ensemble will sing traditional holiday songs.

The committee will provide free kettle corn, candy canes, and hot chocolate.

“We want the area to understand just how special Castanea is and enjoy kicking off the holiday season with us," noted Rick Schulze, chairperson of the Castanea Township Recreation Committee.

The event is supported by the township supervisors and Castanea Fire Company.

The Recreation Committee consists of members Brady Carnahan, MariPat Dion, Christine Nestlerode, John Gradel, Katie Sue McCaslin and Diana Andrus.