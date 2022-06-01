Williamsport, Pa. — Transform Williamsport, a community volunteer effort to improve local homes, is set to return this summer from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.

The large-scale, week-long volunteering event organized by First United Methodist Church brings members of the community together to serve one another.

In order to participate, homeowners and non-profit organizations fill out applications detailing their home repair needs. Once received, a logistics team and site leaders will evaluate and plan all that is needed to complete the projects, according to Ben Conrad, Director of Community Engagement, First United Methodist Church.

Some project proposals may be declined. Certain projects are not possible given the limited speciality expertise of the volunteers, Conrad explained. Submit a volunteer registration form and/or a project application here.

There are a number of different ways in which other organizations can and do take part —