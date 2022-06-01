Williamsport, Pa. — Transform Williamsport, a community volunteer effort to improve local homes, is set to return this summer from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5.
The large-scale, week-long volunteering event organized by First United Methodist Church brings members of the community together to serve one another.
In order to participate, homeowners and non-profit organizations fill out applications detailing their home repair needs. Once received, a logistics team and site leaders will evaluate and plan all that is needed to complete the projects, according to Ben Conrad, Director of Community Engagement, First United Methodist Church.
Some project proposals may be declined. Certain projects are not possible given the limited speciality expertise of the volunteers, Conrad explained. Submit a volunteer registration form and/or a project application here.
There are a number of different ways in which other organizations can and do take part —
• Volunteering: Local for-profit and non-profit organizations can use Transform as a team-building and community service outlet. A group of coworkers can volunteer for the same day and time, and request that they be put on a project together.
• Communication: Word of mouth lets the community know that Transform is taking place and how to be a part of it. Several local organizations have put up Transform posters for us, and also help to spread the word through their co-workers, neighbors, friends, etc.
• Sponsoring: There are many ways an organization could sponsor Transform. Financial gifts, gift cards to local hardware or paint stores, or donations of food for volunteers, paint, tools, supplies, etc.
Other churches replicate Transform in their own areas and carry on that same mission and mindset in their setting, Conrad said.
This year, a UMC church in Hampden, Maine, is launching their own version of Transform, with the support of First United Methodist Church. Volunteers from Williamsport will be traveling to help first-hand.
Questions can be received by phone at 570-322-3572, or by email at bconrad@firstchurch.cc.