Williamsport, Pa. — An overnight vehicle crash near a convenience store on Maynard Street is causing traffic problems, police warn.
The crash near Sheetz caused "significant damage" to a traffic light, which is now inoperable, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police. The light can't be repaired before Monday, police say.
Drivers should treat an inoperable traffic light as a stop sign.
