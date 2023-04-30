Traffic light outtage
Williamsport Bureau of Police/Crimewatch

Williamsport, Pa. — An overnight vehicle crash near a convenience store on Maynard Street is causing traffic problems, police warn.

The crash near Sheetz caused "significant damage" to a traffic light, which is now inoperable, according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police. The light can't be repaired before Monday, police say.

Drivers should treat an inoperable traffic light as a stop sign.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.